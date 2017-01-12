Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets.
Where to see discounted movies during the week of Jan. 13:
“The Eagle Huntress,” “Allied” and “Trolls”
They’re new at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “Loving” and “The Accountant” ($4-$5.50).
“Silence,” “Live By Night” and “Patriots Day”
They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “Hidden Figures,” “A Monster Calls,” “Lion,” “Fences,” “Rogue One,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.
“The Maltese Falcon” and “The Thing” (1982)
They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).
“Southside with You”
It’s new at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil”
It’s new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Allied,” “Incarnate,” “The Accountant,” “Trolls 3D,” “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Storks” and “The Secret Life of Pets 3D” ($2-$4).
