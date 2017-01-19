Here are some theaters offering discounted movie tickets.

Where to see discounted movies during the week of Jan. 20:

“The Eagle Huntress,” “Allied” and “Trolls”

They continue at the Crest Cinema. Also there: “Loving” and “The Accountant” ($4-$5.50).

“The Founder” and “Split”

They’re new at the Sundance Cinemas. Also there: “Silence,” “Live by Night,” “Patriots Day,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Fences,” “Rogue One,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Arrival” and “Moonlight.” Tickets are $6-$7.50 on Mondays with ORCA card and $6-$7.50 on Tuesdays for women in groups of two or more. Theater is for 21+ only.

“Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Death Becomes Her”

They’re new at the Central Cinema in Seattle ($8 in advance, $10 at the door).

“Sully”

It’s new at the Tin Theater in Burien this week. All shows $8.

“The Edge of Seventeen” and “Office Christmas Party”

They’re new at the Gateway in Federal Way.Also there: “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “The Accountant,” “Trolls 3D,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Storks 3D” and “The Secret Life of Pets 3D” ($2-$4).