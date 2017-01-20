Oscars 2017: When the Academy Award nominations are announced Tuesday morning, you might hear some of these names.

The Oscar nominations will be announced extra-early on Tuesday morning (starting at 5:18 a.m., to be precise, and my sympathies to anyone who has to be camera-ready at that hour). I’m resigned that some of my favorite films and performances aren’t likely to get recognized; nobody seems to be talking much anymore about Joel Egerton and Ruth Negga in “Loving,” or Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals,” or Rebecca Hall in “Christine.” And I’m looking forward to a flurry of lucky nominees claiming to be so chill that they slept right through the announcements and were Just Woken Up By My Agent with the good news. Ha.

Nonetheless, let’s play a round of guess-the-nominations. My predictions (not necessarily my preferences) for the top categories are below; let’s see how I do on Tuesday morning – and remember that Oscar night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is Feb. 26.

Best picture (10 maximum nominees)

“Arrival“

“Fences“

“Hacksaw Ridge“

“Hell or High Water“

“Hidden Figures“

“La La Land“

“Lion“

“Manchester By the Sea“

“Moonlight“

“Silence“

Best actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best actress:

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Martin Scorsese, “Silence”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best original screenplay

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Noah Oppenheim, “Jackie”

Matt Ross, “Captain Fantastic”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best adapted screenplay

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, “Hidden Figures”

August Wilson, “Fences”