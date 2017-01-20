Oscars 2017: When the Academy Award nominations are announced Tuesday morning, you might hear some of these names.

By
Seattle Times movie critic

The Oscar nominations will be announced extra-early on Tuesday morning (starting at 5:18 a.m., to be precise, and my sympathies to anyone who has to be camera-ready at that hour). I’m resigned that some of my favorite films and performances aren’t likely to get recognized; nobody seems to be talking much anymore about Joel Egerton and Ruth Negga in “Loving,” or Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals,” or Rebecca Hall in “Christine.” And I’m looking forward to a flurry of lucky nominees claiming to be so chill that they slept right through the announcements and were Just Woken Up By My Agent with the good news. Ha.

Nonetheless, let’s play a round of guess-the-nominations. My predictions (not necessarily my preferences) for the top categories are below; let’s see how I do on Tuesday morning – and remember that Oscar night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is Feb. 26.
Best picture  (10 maximum nominees)

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Silence

Best actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, “Fences

Best actress:

Amy Adams, “Arrival

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle

Natalie Portman, “Jackie

Emma Stone, “La La Land

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, “Lion

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, “Lion

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea

Martin Scorsese, “Silence

Denzel Washington, “Fences

Best original screenplay

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea

Noah Oppenheim, “Jackie

Matt Ross, “Captain Fantastic

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water

Best adapted screenplay

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals

Eric Heisserer, “Arrival

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, “Hidden Figures

August Wilson, “Fences

Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @moiraverse. Moira Macdonald is the movie critic at The Seattle Times.