Here are some art-house options during the week of Oct. 28.

It’s all about the thrills and chills this weekend at your local cinema. First up, a couple of films about vampires “of a certain age” at the Grand Illusion: “The Hunger,” Tony Scott’s stylish 1983 horror movie starring Catherine Deneuve as a seductive vampire and Susan Sarandon as her latest conquest, and “Only Lovers Left Alive,” Jim Jarmusch’s moody 2013 vampire love story with Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston as glamorous, immortal partners. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

National Theatre Live’s presentation of Danny Boyle’s stage adaptation of “Frankenstein,” with Benedict Cumberbatch (“Dr. Strange,” “Sherlock”) and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary”) alternating in the roles of the doctor and the creature, plays at various times Sunday-Tuesday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, at the SIFF Film Center. Individual tickets are $15 for SIFF members, $19-$20 general. Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

At the SIFF Egyptian this week, you can see “The Pit,” a 1981 horror film about a preteen boy who wreaks revenge on his harassers, at 11:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and the 1975 midnight-movie classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets for the late-night shows are $7 for SIFF members, $11-$12 general. “Collide-O-Scope — Halloween Night Spook Show,” a “frightfully fun fest of found-footage phantasmagoria,” plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. 805 E. Pike St., Seattle; $10 for SIFF members, $15 general (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

Seattle Theatre Group shows “Nosferatu,” F.W. Murnau’s silent 1922 version of the vampire classic, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Christian Elliott will accompany on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Tickets are $10. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

EMP Museum’s “Campout Cinema” shows “Carrie,” Brian DePalma’s 1977 adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a telekinetic teenager starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Ages 21+ only. Tickets are $10 for EMP members, $12 general. Sky Church, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle (206-770-2702 or empmuseum.org).

Fathom Events presents “RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls,” an evening where Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett make fun of the spooky 1962 cult classic, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at several theaters. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

The Central branch of the Seattle Public Library continues with the “Stranger Things ’80s Film Fest,” featuring “The Dead Zone,” David Cronenberg’s 1983 adaptation of the Stephen King thriller about a reluctant psychic (Christopher Walken), and “They Live,”John Carpenter’s 1988 thriller, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org). The Ballard branch presents “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the 1993 animated fantasy about Jack Skellington’s attempts to mix Halloween with Christmas, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-684-4089 or spl.org). The University branch screens “The Bride of Frankenstein,” James Whale’s sequel to his 1931 classic, “Frankenstein,” featuring Elsa Lanchester, at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-684-4063 or spl.org). All showings are free.

The Northwest Film Forum’s “Veracity: New Documentary Cinema” series presents “Kate Plays Christine,” Robert Greene’s new documentary about the 1974 death of news reporter Christine Chubbuck. The film opens Thursday, Nov. 3. Call for ticket information. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

This week at the Central Cinema, you can see “Hocus Pocus,” a 1993 comedy about three witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who are resurrected on Halloween, and “Halloween,” John Carpenter’s creepy 1978 thriller featuring the big-screen debut of Jamie Lee Curtis. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).