“Lost & Found” is the debut feature of Joseph Itaya, who lived on Whidbey during his adolescence and grew up in Seattle. The film, which opened Jan. 6 at the Alderwood Mall 16, is being released on DVD and Video-on-Demand this week.

Growing up in Seattle, Joseph Itaya thought he would have a career in music. He’d sung with the Tacoma Opera and the Northwest Boychoir. He majored in music at the University of Washington. After graduating, he intended to get an advanced degree and become a conductor.

But the summer after graduation, he had a conducting audition at a Midwest graduate school that didn’t go well. Afterward, to ease his disappointment, Itaya went to the movies. Specifically, he went to see “October Sky,” a picture in which Jake Gyllenhaal plays a kid from a hardscrabble coal-mining family who aspires to become a rocket engineer. It was a life-changing experience.

Walking out after “October Sky,” Itaya said, “it was the most inspired I had ever felt in my entire life.”

‘Lost & Found’ Available on DVD and Video-on-Demand.

He said he felt a “calling.”

“If I could make people feel the way I felt at that moment, then it would be a life worth living.

“So that day I ended my musical career.”

That day he determined he would become a movie director. And he has.

His debut feature, “Lost & Found,” opened Friday, Jan. 6, at the Alderwood Mall 16 and other theaters around the country. It’s being released on DVD and Video-on-Demand this week.

The picture is highly personal. He wrote and directed it, and “it mirrors my life in a lot of ways,” the 37-year-old Itaya said. Its hero is a high-school kid with a chip on his shoulder who comes from a lower-middle-class family.

“We were on the lower end of the economic spectrum,” Itaya said. His father worked at a series of odd jobs.

“I was taunted what felt like endlessly by cooler, richer kids,” he said. He channeled the resentment he felt into his protagonist.

More similarities: The setting is an island very much like Whidbey. Itaya and his family lived on Whidbey during his adolescence.

The family in the movie is bedeviled by the knowledge that a family fortune mysteriously disappeared years before, along with the family’s patriarch.

Itaya said his family lived with the knowledge that Itaya’s paternal grandfather, a wealthy Japanese man, was so enraged by his son’s marriage to a Caucasian woman — Itaya’s mother — that he refused to speak to his son thereafter. As Itaya grew up, “there was always this talk of a distant family fortune that none of us could ever touch,” he said.

Accepted into the prestigious film school at the University of Southern California in 2003 (he got married two weeks before classes started), Itaya wrote a screenplay that incorporated elements from his family history. During the three years he spent at USC, he repeatedly rewrote the screenplay and refined it.

When he graduated in 2006, he felt he was ready to make his movie. But finding financing was difficult.

“That took me years and years,” he said. To keep body and soul together, he drew on his musical background and taught piano lessons. Eventually, one of his students, a woman with film-industry connections, helped him raise the movie’s $1.5 million budget.

Thanks to favorable tax breaks, he decided to shoot in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, rather than on Whidbey. By June 2014, the cameras finally rolled and “Lost & Found” crossed the line from long-deferred dream to reality.

But he still needed a major star to play one of the key roles. Enter Jason Patric.

Patric had gotten hold of the “Lost & Found” script and liked what he read. However, “he wasn’t too keen about a first-time director.”

Itaya’s heart sank.

“So I asked for a phone call with him. And I took a shot of whiskey and said a prayer.”

Patric has a reputation for being difficult to work with. Asked how the call went, Itaya said, “He gave me the third degree on my vision for the story and the production for about 45 minutes straight. I poured my heart and soul out.”

The next day Patric agreed to be in the picture.

The first time star and director met was when Patric arrived on the set. Things were tense at first.

“He’s moody, for sure,” Itaya, said. “He works himself up into the emotional essence of the scene and he just stays there. So when the scene is intense, he made my life, very, uh, intense.

“He almost gave me a heart attack a couple of times, he was just so intense.

“But he brought everything he had to every word he said, and he helped make the movie better and he raised the level of professionalism of everyone on set.”