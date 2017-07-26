The story is set in the pre-cellphone, pre-Facebook era, but for these characters, love is just as complicated and messy as it is today. Jenny Slate, Edie Falco and Abby Quinn star. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

There’s an eye-popping scene in the new film “Landline” when our heroine is walking around New York City and decides to check her phone messages.

So get this: She walks over to some weird curbside contraption, puts in a quarter and lifts a black plastic receiver to her ear. It gets weirder: She has to listen to each message on some sort of home-based recording machine.

For audiences of a certain age, that scene in this sweetly bittersweet drama perfectly captures the pre-cellphone, pre-Facebook era of the mid-1990s. We actually had to find pay phones and wait hours for our calls to get answered.

Movie Review ★★★ ‘Landline,’ with Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, John Turturro, Jay Duplass. Directed by Gillian Robespierre, from a screenplay by Robespierre and Elisabeth Holm. 96 minutes. Rated R for crude sexual content, brief nudity and language throughout. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

Technology back then may have been slow and adorably primitive, but “Landline “ proves personal relationships were just as messy and complicated. The film might be set in 1995, but the issues it raises are always current — how hard it is to keep families together, holding onto love, forgiveness and sisterhood. It’s a rom-com but everywhere love seems to be crumbling.

“Landline” reunites much of the team behind 2014’s strong pregnancy comedy “Obvious Child” — actress Jenny Slate, director and co-writer Gillian Robespierre and co-writer Elisabeth Holm. It’s tart, sad, honest, funny, unsentimental and yet very sentimental. Hey, what can we say? The 1990s were weird. (Remember “The Macarena”?)

At the core of this film is three women at different stages of life confronting fidelity, with Slate (who proves again to be a special talent) playing a suddenly hesitant fiancee, her mother (Edie Falco, superb) simmering in what seems a broken marriage, and a rebellious younger daughter (played beautifully by Abby Quinn) unsure how to make lasting ties to people.

There’s a lot of sex and a liberal use of drugs. But nothing is glamorized, no one is exploited and, get this, no phones yet fit in a purse.