Movie review of “King Cobra”: As a comedy about the porn industry, this fact-based tale has its moments, but the crime-drama aspects come too close to the borderline-unwatchable mayhem of “Cruising.” Rating: 2 stars out of 4.

The last time James Franco worked with writer-director Justin Kelly, the result was “I Am Michael,” the true story of a gay activist who became a Christian conservative.

Their latest collaboration, “King Cobra,” stars Franco as a gay-porn producer who gets involved in a deadly legal battle over a porn star’s contract. It, too, is a believe-it-or-not true story.

Sincere but ultimately baffling, “I Am Michael” was shown briefly at the 2015 Seattle International Film Festival. “King Cobra” was a sellout at the recently completed TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival, and it returns for a regular run this week at the Sundance Cinemas (21+).

Movie Review ★★ ‘King Cobra,’ with Garrett Clayton, Christian Slater, James Franco. Written and directed by Justin Kelly. 91 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences (contains sex scenes, violence). Sundance Cinemas (21+).

Neither film is exactly satisfying, but they do have their memorable touches. “King Cobra” is at its best when Kelly is finding unexpected suburban humor in “what will the neighbors think?” moments. It’s at its worst when it’s indulging in murderous mayhem.

As a comedy about the Southern California porn industry, “King Cobra” is reminiscent of “The Fluffer” and “Boogie Nights.” As a crime drama, it comes awfully close to “Cruising” and its borderline-unwatchable violence.

Franco makes the most of his showy scenes, and Garrett Clayton (known for “Teen Beach Movie” and other shows from the Disney Channel) is a convincing hunk. But only Christian Slater’s lonely voyeur suggests what “King Cobra” might have been.