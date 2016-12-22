A singalong version of “Fiddler on the Roof” plays at noon Dec. 25 at the SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“See the World, Feed Your Mind,” a collection of animated and live-action shorts from the Children’s Film Festival Seattle 2016, will have free screenings at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Central branch of the Seattle Public Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

A singalong version of “Fiddler on the Roof,” Norman Jewison’s film version of the popular musical, complete with Chinese takeout and live klezmer music by Orkestyr Farfeleh, plays at noon, Sunday, Dec. 25, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Tickets are $20 for SIFF members, $24-$25 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The SIFF Film Center continues with showings of the 1954 musical “White Christmas” at 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 23-24 (tickets are $7 for SFF members, $11-$12 general)., a smell-o-vision version of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the 1971 musical version of Roald Dahl’s story, at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23-24 and 26-29. and a quote-along version of the comic fairy tale, “The Princess Bride,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 26-29. Tickets are $10 for SIFF members, $14-$15 general (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

“It’s a Wonderful Life” continues its holiday run at the Grand Illusion through Thursday, Dec. 29. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

This year’s animated summer hit, “The Secret Life of Pets,” will have free screenings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Greenwood branch of the Seattle Public Library, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (206-684-4086 or spl.org), and 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Magnolia branch, 2801 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4225 or spl.org).

Fathom Events brings the Doctor Who special “The Return of Doctor Mysterio,” featuring Peter Capaldi and Matt Lucas, to several theaters at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Dec. 29. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com

And you can “go fly a kite” this week at the Central Cinema with showings of “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s 1964 musical special-effects landmark, featuring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).