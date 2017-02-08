In the follow-up to 2014’s thriller “John Wick,” Keanu Reeves is back playing the super assassin — a man of few words and many bullets. Rating: 2.5 stars out of 4.

I’ll say this for “John Wick: Chapter 2”: It sure does deliver the bang for the moviegoer’s bucks.

Lots and lots and lots of bangs, in fact.

The follow-up to 2014’s action hit “John Wick” again features Keanu Reeves in the title role, playing a man of few words and many bullets.

Movie Review ★★½ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ with Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio. Directed by Chad Stahelski, from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad. 122 minutes. Rated R for strong violence throughout, some language, and brief nudity. Several theaters.

Ever so many bullets.

The character is a super assassin with a tender side — that side manifesting itself in the original and in the sequel with early gauzy flashbacks to his happy married life with a lovely, smiling wife. The wife died before the first picture started, owing to a fatal disease, and her memory was desecrated by evildoers who killed the adorable puppy that was her final gift to her hubby. Tenderness thus defiled fueled the vengeful killing sprees that are the wildly hammering heart of both movies.

“Chapter 2” is a collection of shoot­outs past counting staged in highly stylized surroundings: a dark catacomb illuminated by blinding flashlight beams and muzzle flashes; a literal hall of mirrors lit by kaleidoscoping colors; an all-white subway station decorated with spatters of bright-red blood shed by innumerable slain gunmen.

Reeves’ Wick is indestructible but far from invulnerable. Shot in the gut, stabbed in the thigh, run down by three cars on three separate occasions, he gets up, dusts off, reloads and, staggering a bit, metes out even more mayhem.

It’s all kind of funny, actually, and deliberately so. Director Chad Stahelskii, a former stunt man, stages a flailing fight down a seemingly endless flight of stairs that is like something out of a Bugs Bunny cartoon.

Wick operates in a parallel universe where assassins are governed by a code of conduct that makes it nearly impossible to retire from the life, as Wick discovers to his angry dismay. It’s a pretty cool universe, though, with special luxury hotels that cater to a killer clientele; tailor shops that specialize in bulletproof designer suits; and gun stores that sell high-end weaponry described in the terms used to sell fine wines.

The first picture was lightly tethered to something resembling reality. But this new one floats free in a cloud cuckooland where Keanu-as-killer, with the greatest of ease, barges into highly guarded dens of bad guys and puts them all in a world of fatal hurt.