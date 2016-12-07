Did anyone ask the Needle if it consented?
“Fifty Shades Darker,” the sequel to 2015’s laughably dreadful film “Fifty Shades of Grey” (based on E.L. James’ heavy-breathing series of novels in which people have consensually whip-laden sex and say “Holy crap!” a lot — yes, I read the first one), arrives in theaters Feb. 10, should you wish to have a really awkward Valentine’s Day date. Here’s the new trailer, in which we’re reminded once again that this story is set in “Seattle,” a curious city of masked balls (no, that is not a pun), pantsless restaurant meals, open-mouthed gazes and extremely unobservant elevator riders.
Like most movies set in Seattle, it’s mostly filmed in Vancouver, B.C., with just a few scenes shot here. The Space Needle makes a guest appearance for local color — note how it looms into the trailer, like a sexy flying saucer. (If the Needle could talk, it might be murmuring, “Leave me out of this.”)
