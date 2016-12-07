Film screens Dec. 9-29, and it’s free at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

One of Seattle’s sweetest film traditions gets under way this weekend: The Grand Illusion Cinema’s annual holiday run of Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” begins Friday, Dec. 9, and continues through Dec. 29. The little U-District theater is celebrating its 46th consecutive Christmas season with the film — which marks its 70th anniversary this year. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is one of those movies that holds up, beautifully, to repeat viewings; just try not to get a lump in your throat when Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey races through the snowy streets of Bedford Falls, wishing everyone a merry Christmas, or when Clarence the angel finally, through the tinkling of a bell, gets his wings.

The Grand Illusion is presenting the film in 35mm — a rarity in these digital days — and is offering a holiday gift: the 7 p.m. show on Dec. 13 is free. Otherwise, tickets are $9 general, $6 students/seniors ($5 for Grand Illusion members). The daily screening schedule varies; see grandillusioncinema.org or call 206-523-3935.