"Saturday Night Live" host Aziz Ansari pokes fun at inevitable Oscar nominee "La La Land."

Expect to hear the name “La La Land” multiple times when the Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday. But, as most front runners do, the movie is currently experiencing a backlash.

Critics overwhelmingly liked the film — it has a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – but detractors point out the amateur singing and the lack of diversity, especially its “whitesplaining” of jazz.

Over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” had some fun with the backlash. In the skit, host Aziz Ansari is taken into police custody and interrogated because he thinks the film was good “but dragged in the middle.”

Watch the clip and tell us in the comments section which side of the backlash you fall on.