Lucasfilm on Tuesday released the first cast photo for the standalone film about Han Solo and his adventures with Chewbacca, the beloved Wookiee warrior.

Production for the highly-anticipated, still untitled film is underway, and the completed movie is expected to be released on May 25, 2018.

If it makes that goal, its release would be exactly 41 years after the first film in the franchise, “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The photo also revealed the cast for the movie with Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca and Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as supporting characters.

Suotamo, a Finnish basketball player and a huge Wookiee fan, wrote an excited letter and posted it on his Twitter account, adding a *Wookiee fist bumb* at the bottom.

It’s fun when people love their jobs.