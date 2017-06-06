Two historic local theaters abruptly close.

Seattle moviegoers just got two fewer choices: Two of the three remaining Landmark Theaters in Seattle closed abruptly this week. A notice on the Landmark website announced “The Seven Gables and Guild 45th have closed. Please stay tuned for future details on our renovation plans for each location.” The Crest Cinema Center, the third Landmark theater here, remains open.

A representative for Landmark, at the company’s California office, said via email, “At this time I have no additional information.”

Seattle Times readers who tried to attend screenings Monday night reported that staff members seemed to have been just told of the closure. Showtimes for later this week remain on the website.

The two properties have long been in need of renovation and refurbishment: The original Guild cinema was built in 1919 (its second screen, in a detached building, was added in 1983); the Gables in 1925. Last year it was reported that Landmark was seeking historic landmark status from the city for the Guild, but it is not currently included on the City of Seattle’s landmark list.