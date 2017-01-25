The novelty of seeing him in ratty underwear and a sad comb-over wears thin. Rating: 2 stars out of 4.

“Gold” is one of those movies that sounds like much more fun than it actually is. Matthew McConaughey, tricked out with a bowling-ball belly (the actor gained 40-plus pounds for the role) and a balding pate, plays Kenny Wells, a down-on-his-luck entrepreneur in late-’80s America who decides to follow a dream: a gold mine in a far-off jungle that’ll surely make him rich beyond his wildest dreams. In Indonesia, he meets up with geologist Mike Acosta (Edgar Ramirez), who’s unimpressed. “You look like you had to rob someone just to get here,” Acosta observes, not inaccurately.

And off we go, on a rags-to-riches-to-rags-to-riches-to … well, I was ready to get off the “Gold” roller coaster long before it was over. Directed by Stephen Gaghan (“Syriana”), “Gold” states upfront that it’s “inspired by true events,” but you leave wondering what’s real and what isn’t, and not really caring all that much. (The film has no informative endnotes, but it’s based loosely on the real-life story of Canadian prospector David Walsh and the Bre-X scandal of the 1990s.)

Ramirez’s character is a cipher, and Bryce Dallas Howard is wasted in an autopilot Supportive Girlfriend role. McConaughey tries his best to salvage things, swaggering and slurring and acting like a less-slick version of his “Wolf of Wall Street” character, and he’s entertaining up to a point. But the unnecessarily complicated movie around him can’t hold up the performance, and the novelty of seeing him in ratty underwear and sad comb-over wears thin. No treasure here, alas.