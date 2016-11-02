Movie review of “Gimme Danger”: Jim Jarmusch’s documentary chronicles the rise and fall of the Stooges. Rating: 3-and-a-half stars out of 4.

In the documentary “Gimme Danger,” director Jim Jarmusch chronicles the rise and fall of the Stooges, an Ann Arbor, Mich., band whose legacy and influence outlasted any commercial success the band would enjoy during its initial run from 1967 to 1974.

Jarmusch, known for his black-and-white independent films “Stranger Than Paradise” and “Down By Law,” also previously directed “Year of the Horse,” which documented the 1996 tour of Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

James Osterberg, aka Iggy Pop — lead singer of the Stooges — is the real highlight of “Gimme Danger.” The punk icon, whose dark lyrics and onstage antics influenced generations, talks candidly about the band’s humble beginnings, lack of success and their 2003 unexpected reunion.

Movie Review ★★★ ½ ‘Gimme Danger,’ a documentary directed by Jim Jarmusch. 108 minutes. Rated R for drug content and language. Seven Gables.

Pop shares an amusing anecdote about being asked by counterrevolutionary and White Panther Party leader John Sinclair: “Are you with us or against us?”

Pop’s reply? “I just started doing somersaults around the room.”

It’s such a goofy response, considering the times, but it illustrates exactly what’s so enduring about Pop and the Stooges — they were a serious band who never took themselves too seriously. Jarmusch captures that perfectly in the film by using cartoon illustrations, photographs and classic B-movie clips to illustrate the band’s early years.

The film also features old interview footage of drummer Scott Asheton and guitarist Ron Asheton along with newer footage of second guitarist James Williamson, who joined the band in 1970.

Also interviewed are Mike Watt, who played bass during the band’s reunion in 2003; Danny Fields, who signed and managed the band to Elektra Records in 1968; saxophonist Steve Mackay; and sister Kathy Asheton.

The Stooges inspired a long list of bands, including the Ramones and the Sex Pistols and later Black Flag and Nirvana. But aside from Watt, the film lacks any interviews of musicians inspired by them — a staple of most music documentaries. Instead Jarmusch allows Pop and the music of the Stooges to be the focus of the film.

For most fans, that will be enough: Pop proves to be as likable and riveting on screen as he is on stage.