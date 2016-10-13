Here are some art-house options during the week of Oct. 14.

A slew of film festivals are unspooling this week, including the Seattle Polish Film Festival, which plays through Oct. 23 at the SIFF Cinema Uptown, Northwest Film Forum and Polish Hall. Individual tickets are $8 for SIFF members, $5 and $10 general (polishfilms.org).

TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival continues at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian through Oct. 23. 805 E. Pike St., Seattle. Single tickets are $5-$12 (threedollarbillcinema.org).

The Seattle South Asian Film Festival, featuring films and forums on South Asia, plays Friday, Oct. 14, through Oct. 23 at several locations. Festival passes are $150. Single tickets are $12-$50 (206-349-4478 or ssaff.tasveer.org).

And the Social Justice Film Festival — featuring 52 documentary and narrative films on worker rights, Black Lives Matter, immigration and other issues — shows at the University of Washington, the Northwest Film Forum and other venues Friday, Oct. 14, through Oct. 25. Single tickets are $7-$15, festival passes are $75 (socialjusticefilmfestival.org).

“Krysztof Kieslowski’s Dekalog,” a 10-part mini­series that is thematically based on the Ten Commandments, shows at SIFF Cinema Uptown Monday-Thursday, Oct. 17-20. Dates and showtimes vary. Individual tickets are $7 for SIFF members, $11-$12 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

“In the Mouth of Madness,” John Carpenter’s 1994 cleverly sustained nightmare starring Jurgen Prochnow and Sam Neill, comes to the Grand Illusion this week. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

Fathom Events brings “Taxi Driver,” Martin Scorsese’s 1976 drama about a pair of lost souls (Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster) in 1970s Manhattan, to several theaters at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, and Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Bolshoi Ballet’s staging of Yuri Grigorovich’s “The Golden Age” shows at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at several theaters. “Young Frankenstein,” Mel Brooks’ 1974 homage to James Whale’s 1930s “Frankenstein” movies, shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at several theaters. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

“Shin Godzilla,” Hideaki Anno’s new version of the enduring Japanese monster-movie series, continues at the Guild 45th at noon Sunday, Oct. 16, and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $15. 2115 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-547-2127 or landmarktheaters.com).

“Let’s do the Time Warp again.” ’Tis the season for Tim Curry and the cult-fave “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (a new version of the story turns up on television later this month). It returns to the SIFF Cinema Egyptian at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. 805 E. Pike St., Seattle; $7 for SIFF members, $12 general (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The Southwest branch of the Seattle Public Library shows Baz Luhrmann’s stylized 2013 take on “The Great Gatsby” at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 9010 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7455 or spl.org). The Central branch screens “Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell,” Martin Bell’s documentary that follows the journey of a mother who experienced homelessness as a teen, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; and “Firestarter,” the 1984 Stephen King adaptation starring Drew Barrymore, and the 1982 haunted-house thriller “Poltergeist”at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org). The Magnolia branch presents “Strange Brew,” the 1983 comedy about Canada’s McKenzie brothers — played by Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis — at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2801 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4225 or spl.org). All showings are free.

The “Meaningful Movies Project” series shows “The Mask You Live In,” Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s documentary that explores notions of masculinity in America, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Wedgwood Presbyterian Church, 8008 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; and “Ten Commandments to Avoid Extinction,” Michael Dowd’s documentary, described as an “ecological update on the traditional commandments,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 4228 Factoria Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; free, but donations accepted (meaningfulmovies.org).

This week at the Central Cinema, you can see “Spellbound,” Hitchcock’s 1945 Freudian thriller starring Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman, and “Hausu,” a 1977 haunted-house comedy from Japanese director Nobuhiko Obayashi. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).