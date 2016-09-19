Where you can stream “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Bloodline,” “Transparent,” “Key & Peele” and other Emmy winners of 2016.

The 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out on Sunday night, Sept. 18. Not every winner is available to stream on demand at this time — “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” for one, is currently available for purchase on disc and digital formats only — but many of them are. Here are the winners that you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Now.

HBO Now

HBO was the big winner, taking home 22 awards in all, including 12 for “Game of Thrones,” among them Outstanding Drama Series, Directing in a Drama Series and Writing in a Drama Series.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive best-actress award for her role on “Veep,” which also won for Comedy Series. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” took home awards for Variety Talk Series and Writing for a Variety Series, and “Girls” won for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Peter Scolari.

All three shows are on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand.

Netflix

Ben Mendelsohn won for Supporting Actor in a Drama for the second season of “Bloodline,” the Netflix original family drama.

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang picked up an Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Emmy for “Master of None” and Patton Oswalt won for Writing for a Variety Special for his stand-up comedy special “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping.”

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is the home of “Transparent,” winner of two Emmy Awards (Jeffrey Tambor, Actor in a Comedy Series, and Jill Soloway, Directing for a Comedy Series). It’s the second year for both winners.

Rami Malek won the Emmy for Actor in a Drama Series for the first season of “Mr. Robot,” available on Amazon Prime. The second season is on the USA Network website and streaming app.

Season four of “Orphan Black” (Tatiana Maslany, Actress in a Drama Series) is on the BBC America website, but you can stream the first three seasons on Amazon Prime — and Maslany’s performance is equally deserving

Maggie Smith earned her third Emmy for her hilariously withering Lady Violet Crawley in the final season of “Downton Abbey.” The entire series is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Hulu

All five seasons of “Key & Peele,” winner of the Variety Sketch Series, are available to Hulu subscribers. You can also see complete episodes and select individual sketches at the Comedy Central website or on the Comedy Central app.

Hulu also has 17 seasons of “Saturday Night Live,” including the 2015-2016 season that earned Kate McKinnon an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. You can also see complete episodes and curated highlights from the 2015-2016 season at the show’s official NBC website.