It's the 40th anniversary of the first "Star Wars" movie. It premiered May 25, 1977.

The original Star Wars, now known as “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” was the ultimate summer blockbuster when it debuted 40 years ago on May 25, 1977.

In honor of the anniversary of what some consider the greatest science fiction movie of all time, we asked readers to share their memories of the first time they saw the original “Star Wars.”

Here’s a sampling (edited for clarity). Read them all here and add your own memories:

I will always remember it like it was yesterday. I had never in my life seen anything like this before and as soon as it began, I was transported to another world. It was a world of amazing wonder and every time I see another ‘Star Wars’ movie, I get that same feeling of childish excitement. — Toni Potterf

I was 10, and my grandmother took me and my younger brother to see it (it was his first movie ever.). It started my long love affair with everything science fiction and fantasy that I’ve passed on to my kids. My son never watched much TV when he was young until he watched ‘Star Wars’ for the first time. — Steve Reagin

I was a senior in high school. My boyfriend (husband now), and I took his out-of-state cousins out for the movie. Stood in line downtown Seattle for an hour. That was a first. We went on opening night, and I still have the 40-page movie magazine they passed out. It really is fun to look at. Loved the movie. We had a hard time when we had a girl/boy set of twins. We finally chose Luke and Allison Leigh as their names and they still laugh at us about that. Of course I’m Carrie and our oldest son is Mark. Lol. We really enjoyed it. — Carrie McAfee

Up until 40 years ago, I thought I hated sci-fi. Boy was I wrong. Still my favorite movie of all time. Good vs evil with awesome humor…what’s not to love. — Liane Bennett

I dragged my friends to a midnight show during opening week. We got there at 11 p.m. and stood alone for almost an hour while they ragged me about the non-existent crowds. I LOVED everything about it and was struck especially by the visuals of old, beat-up spaceships … it felt so real. And it seemed to go by in about a minute — so fast-paced. — Amanda L. Aikman

My dad tricked us by being upset with us when he got home from work. He and my mom put us in the car and said that we had to go with dad to a work meeting. We were so excited when we pulled up to the movie theater. We were even more exited when Star Wars started playing. I can still see myself sitting in the then, huge theater. I’ve loved ‘Star Wars’ ever since and now my son is obsessed with it! — Damon Coupe

Living in San Francisco, I decided spur of the moment to head downtown and check out the new sci-fi flick. Knew nothing about it, only an ad in the paper. Pouring rain, line encircled the theater, and we barely got in, seats in the second row so when that giant ship appeared on the screen, it literally blew us away. I remember feeling mesmerized, entranced and charmed because the actors were my age. And as a woman who truly hated the way women were portrayed in just about any/all science fiction, I loved, instantly loved, Leia. That night remains one of my favorite movie memories. — Marlene Phillips

It was January 1977 when my father took the family to see ‘Rocky.’ The trailer for ‘Star Wars’ played, and my 13-year-old mind was blown! Lol. It was with great anticipation that May 25 finally arrived. My mother took me and my two brothers to see it. I was completely captivated by the whole experience.

The Star Destroyer seemed endless as it passed overhead, chasing that other space craft.

A movie magic moment that will always be special to me. — Frank Day

It was one of our first movie ‘dates’ after the birth of our daughter, and I recall being overwhelmed by the fact that all that was in someone’s mind . . . and how wonderful it was that they could convey it so well on screen. It was a magical experience! — Debra Rexroat-Swords

I vividly remember the first time I watched ‘Star Wars.’ It was the most exciting movie I had ever seen. The story and the tension were built so skillfully that I was almost hyperventilating by the time that Death Star exploded! Then the whole theater erupted in cheers and shouting. What a ride! My mom thought I was nuts, but I went to see it two or three times a month through the spring and summer until school started. We all booed Vader when he entered Leia’s space ship and cheered when the station met its end. Wonderful!!! — Christine Salo

I was 6 years old living on Bainbridge Island with my family. My mother took us to see it, and it was the first movie I’d ever seen at the theater. It took my breath away. I thought Princess Leia was the most beautiful person I’d ever seen. And I argued with my mom for weeks about, if they could fly the Millennium Falcon in the movie, why were they not flying it in real life? It felt so real to my 6-year-old mind, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. With all the special effects in place nowadays, nothing has come close to inspiring the awe that ‘Star Wars’ did and I’m so grateful it was my first cinematic experience. — Erika Stephens