It’s easy to fault the one-sidedness of “Do Not Resist,” Craig Atkinson’s documentary about the militarization of the police in the United States, but that’s missing the point. Sure, plenty of local police officers — a majority, even — have more in common with Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith), the genial TV sheriff of the 1960s, than they do with a storm trooper. But this unsettling film is about the planting and nurturing of a mindset, one grounded in hostility and fear.

The film begins with footage of Ferguson, Mo., in the aftermath of the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. The images are familiar from television, but on the big screen they take on a deeper ominousness.

Later we see a drug raid in which overwhelming force netted little, some high-testosterone training sessions and debates over a program that funnels used military-grade equipment to police departments. The concern is that police officers and agencies are being inculcated with a military frame of mind that views the citizenry as the enemy and are being given formidable weaponry that reinforces that perception, both among the officers and among the populace.

Movie Review ‘Do Not Resist,’ a documentary directed by Craig Atkinson. 72 minutes. Not rated. Northwest Film Forum, through Thursday. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

The film doesn’t unearth anything that hasn’t already been voiced, and it could use more details on the scope of the phenomenon. But with all the police shootings in the headlines recently, it’s nothing if not timely.