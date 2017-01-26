Here are some art-house offerings during the week of Jan. 27.

“I’ve had the time of my life.” Fathom Events presents “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 dance drama with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, at several theaters at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

The Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival (SFFSFF) will have an encore screening at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown (the original screening Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cinerama is nearly sold out). All tickets are $15. The National Theatre Live’s filmed version of Peter Shaffer’s great play “Amadeus,” starring Lucian Msamati, plays at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Tickets are $20 for SIFF members, $25 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The Children’s Film Festival Seattle is up and running, through Feb. 11, at the Northwest Film Forum. It features more than 188 films from more than 50 countries. Tickets are $6 for NWFF members, $8 and $11 general. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

VHS Uber Alles brings “American Angels: Baptism of Blood,” a 1989 film about a women’s wrestling team, to the Grand Illusion at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

More free movies at the Seattle Public Library: The Ballard branch shows the 2016 live-action version of “The Jungle Book” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-684-4089 or spl.org). “Zootopia,” the 2016 animated film that follows a spunky bunny cop and a cunning con-artist fox trying to crack a case of mysterious disappearance, screens at the Southwest branch at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9010 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7455 or spl.org).

The “Meaningful Movies” series presents “Under the Bridge,” a 2015 documentary about a homeless camp in Indianapolis, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Royal Drummer Cafe, 6420 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).

At the Central Cinema this week, there’s “Groundhog Day,” Harold Ramis’ 1993 comedy with Bill Murray as a television weatherman who gets caught in a time warp, and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” the 1989 comedy starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as airhead buddies who round up great leaders from the past to help them pass an oral history exam. Tickets are $8-$10, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).