Mexican filmmaker Jonás Cuarón is known for his collaborations with his father, Alfonso Cuarón, most notably on “Gravity.” But the immigration thriller “Desierto” is rooted firmly on the ground. He draws on familiar political issues to infuse the taut, action-packed tale with a simmering tension that reaches beyond the film.

A group of Mexicans seeking to enter the United States illegally are in the back of a cargo truck when they run into engine trouble and have to hike through the sun-baked desert. Our hero is the empathetic mechanic Moises (Gael García Bernal), who soon finds himself on the wrong end of a rifle sight belonging to Sam (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Sam methodically picks off the immigrants like deer, taking the role of border patrol into his own hands, shooting them sniper style from atop dusty ridges, aided by his German shepherd Tracker. A wall definitely isn’t enough for this guy.

Movie Review ★★½ ‘Desierto,’ with Gael García Bernal, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alondra Hidalgo. Directed by Jonás Cuarón, from a screenplay by Cuarón and Mateo Garcia. 94 minutes. Rated R for strong violence and language. Several theaters.

We get very little reason for his killing. During a campfire lament, he complains about his “messed-up” brain to Tracker. Here is a man so broken by patriotism that he’s lost all his humanity. Either that or he’s using patriotism as a veil for his own homicidal desires.

The script is sparse, the only character backstory we get is at night, when the hunter and the hunted rest for a few minutes, long enough to flesh out their reasons for being there in the desert. Moises has a son waiting for him, Sam is threatened by outsiders.

At 94 minutes, it’s tight and efficient, though exhausting and relentless. It descends into an endless game of Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner pursuing each other throughout the desert, chasing each other around and around what seems to be the same rock. But what an apt metaphor for the current climate of political discourse.