Movie review of “Demon”: A groom digs up a human skeleton, a discovery that unearths a world of trouble, in this possession tale set in contemporary Poland.

“Demon,” a modern ghost story haunted by the Holocaust, opens with an arrival and closes with a departure. These scenes, each set on a raft gliding on a deceptively tranquil country river, bookend a movie that raises light shivers by tapping into historical memory and employing some satisfying, bluntly old-fashioned screen magic.

The movie’s visual style, narrative ellipses and weighty subject make it ready-made for the art house even if its mystical flourishes — an otherworldly claw, an undead bride — are the sort of woo-woo pleasures more often scared up in genre stories.

Set in contemporary Poland, the story opens with Peter (Itay Tiran), who’s moved from Britain to a small Polish town to wed a local beauty, Zaneta (Agnieszka Zulewska). Peter speaks Polish more than just passably, but he’s an outsider and treated as such by his warily welcoming future father-in-law, Zygmunt (Andrzej Grabowski).

Movie Review 'Demon,' with Itay Tiran, Agnieszka Zulewska, Andrzej Grabowski, Tomasz Schuchardt. Directed by Marcin Wrona, from a screenplay by Wrona and Pawel Maslona. 94 minutes. Rated R for language and some sexuality/nudity. Sundance Cinemas (21+).

Peter seems oblivious to Zygmunt’s strained enthusiasm for the marriage and instead plunges into Zaneta’s arms and into the bonhomie of her brother, Jasny (Tomasz Schuchardt), a glad-handing bellower who likes to pass a bottle around and refers to Peter by his somewhat ominous nickname: Python.

“Demon” is based on “Adherence,” by the Polish playwright Piotr Rowicki, but also shares much with “The Dybbuk: Between Two Worlds,” by Russian ethnographer and revolutionary Shloyme Zaynvl Rapoport (aka S. An-ski).

Polish director Marcin Wrona, who wrote the movie with Pawel Maslona, has thoroughly reconceptualized the mythology of the dybbuk for 21st-century Eastern Europe. The opening scene sets the unsettling mood with a frontal shot of barracklike buildings swathed in early-morning fog. The focus then shifts to a bulldozer.

Much of what follows takes place the day of Peter and Zaneta’s wedding, beginning with his move into the dark, derelict farmhouse where the two will soon settle down. Peter has ambitious plans for their new home — he envisions a new view, a pool in the yard — and he’s soon clambered onto a bulldozer (the same or another) that’s on the property, moving trees and dirt as Zaneta prepares for their nuptials elsewhere.

It’s while tooling around that Peter accidentally digs up a human skeleton, a discovery that unearths a world of trouble, most obviously in the form of a dybbuk, an evil spirit who very soon takes possession of his body, the wedding party and the couple’s happily ever after.