Demetri Martin joins the ranks of comics who have written and directed films like “Dean,” a mild but respectable story about a father and son who react to grief differently and have to recalibrate their relationship as a result.

Martin plays the title character, an illustrator who has been at sea personally and professionally since his mother’s death. Kevin Kline is Robert, Dean’s father, who also feels the loss but is reconciled to moving on. Among the ways he plans to do so is to sell the house where he still lives and where Dean grew up, a decision Dean is not ready to accept.

The two don’t fight over this so much as use it as an excuse to avoid each other, in a lighthearted sort of way — the movie is more comedy than drama. Dean goes from the East Coast to the West on a supposed business trip, and dithers around there with his friend Eric (Rory Scovel).

Movie Review ‘Dean,’ with Demetri Martin, Kevin Kline, Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Rory Scovel. Written and directed by Martin. 87 minutes. Rated PG-13 for language and some suggestive material. Several theaters. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

Martin, taking a lesson from Woody Allen, gives his character lots of amusing opportunities to skewer pretentiousness. Like practically every comic who has written himself a movie script, he also gives his character a gorgeous woman (Gillian Jacobs) to fall into bed with, which leaves the movie less insightful than it might be.

For both Dean and his father, the cure for grief seems to be female companionship. (Mary Steenburgen plays Robert’s potential partner.) That might be a way to rebound from romantic heartbreak; the death of a loved one is a very different matter. Still, if Martin’s take on grief is facile, the movie overall is a pleasant trip, and Dean’s doodles — by Martin himself — are a treat.