This film about a shooting at a movie theater is not much more than an arty bore.

“Dark Night,” written and directed by Tim Sutton, is a movie about a massacre at a movie theater. It was inspired by, and explicitly refers to, the fatal shootings committed by James Holmes at an Aurora, Colo., showing of the film “The Dark Knight Rises.” The wordplay of the title is sufficiently egregious that a potential viewer is apt to think, “Well, if it got a distributor, it has to be better than that.”

It is not.

The movie takes place in Florida, in the aftermath of the Aurora shooting, and follows a small group of characters who converge in another movie theater, at which another shooting occurs.

Movie Review ‘Dark Night,’ with Anna Rose Hopkins, Robert Jumper, Karina Macias, Conor A. Murphy, Aaron Purvis. Written and directed by Tim Sutton. 85 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences. Grand Illusion, through Thursday. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

Until its climax, which clearly seeks to be congratulated on its restraint, “Dark Night” is not much more than an arty bore, its visual approach drawing from thematically related (and much better) films, such as Gus Van Sant’s “Elephant” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Bubble.” Despite filming in a style some might describe as clear and plain, Sutton cannot contain his patronizing attitude toward his mostly young Middle American characters. One, a seemingly appearance-obsessed woman, is introduced in a screen-filling shot of her rear end clad in psychedelic-colored tights.

Sutton is also not above some “who’s gonna do it?” manipulation. One character is an alienated teenager with a crew cut. I wonder how the system has failed him. And whoa, what’s this? An Iraq war veteran cleaning guns? Watch out for that guy! Or maybe not.

In the end, Sutton’s main concern for his imagined victims (and perhaps for the real victims of the Aurora shooting) seems to be that they will never see their sad lives illuminated in a film by Tim Sutton.