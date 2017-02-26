The 89th annual Academy Awards brought quite an about-face, plus the usual mix of surprises, pathos and tedium.

Well, I didn’t win Oscar bingo; did you?

I was just about to lead off this story with how, as predicted, “La La Land” won best picture — because, initially, it did. But, in perhaps the most dramatic moment the Oscars have seen in recent years, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway appeared to have read from the wrong envelope. The “La La Land” filmmakers, accepting their award, needed to be stopped, and “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ beautiful film about a young gay black man’s coming of age, was announced as best picture. Everyone on stage seemed to be in shock, no one more so than the astonished “Moonlight” filmmakers, who rallied to graciously accept the award.

Elsewhere — wow, I’m still reeling from that about-face — the awards this year were the usual mix of predictable (“La La Land” won six Oscars; “Moonlight” won three); surprises (see above); and rather too much filler. Host Jimmy Kimmel was solidly middling; probably too political for some and not political enough for others. And the bit with the tour-bus passengers, though promising, dragged on way too long.

But the show had a few enjoyable innovations. Starting off with a dance party, rather than the traditional montage, was appealing. And I loved the bits in which a younger actor would describe a film they loved, and then walk out with an actor from that film: Charlize Theron and Shirley MacLaine (“The Apartment”); Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep (“The Bridges of Madison County”); Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox (“Back to the Future”). (A visibly thrilled Rogen noted, “All I have to do is sing the Schuyler Sisters song from Hamilton and I’ve done my whole bucket list.”)

Other highlights:

The “Hidden Figures” trio (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, all smashingly gowned) introduced a surprise fourth presenter: Katherine Johnson, the real-life NASA genius portrayed by Henson in the film. She is 98, and beamed from her wheelchair during a warm standing ovation.

“The Salesman,” from Iran, won best foreign language film – but its director, Asghar Farhadi, was not on hand to collect it and sent proxies to accept in solidarity with those in his country, and others, affected by the recent travel ban. He instead sent a statement to be read, which concluded by stating that film can be used to “create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever.”

As always, a few of the speeches were terrific. Benj Pasek, one of the songwriting team from “La La Land,” gave an emotional shout-out to the musical-loving child he once was, saluting “all the kids who sing in the rain, and all the moms who let them.” Mahershala Ali, winning for supporting actor, cited his teachers, noting that they taught him that, in acting, “it’s not about you, but about the characters that you’re serving.” Viola Davis (who should have won years ago for “Doubt”), gave a real barn-burner, talking about how as an actor she wants to tell stories “of people who dreamed big, and never saw those dreams to fruition.”

A lovely, touching “In Memoriam” segment, with Sara Bareilles singing “Both Sides Now,” over images of far too many people: Gene Wilder, Mary Tyler Moore, Curtis Hanson, Prince, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher . . . it was a rough year.

And, quite frequently, snacks quite literally parachuted from the sky. The Oscar audience really was in La La Land, weren’t they?