Brock now lives in Bologna, Italy, and is one of only three people restoring old silent scores and performing live for silent film showings. He’ll be in town Tuesday, July 25.

Silent films spoke to Timothy Brock. The music accompanying the films drove the story and elicited emotions as well as, if not better than, dialogue, he thought.

It was the music that attracted a 10-year-old Brock to see his first silent film at the Granada Theater in West Seattle. Brock had always known he wanted to be a composer and a conductor. “I really wanted to have a classical life,” he said.

Movies weren’t part of that equation until he went to the Granada that day in 1970. He wasn’t there for the movie but to listen to the Wurlitzer playing the score. He ended up watching multiple films that day, and the trajectory of his life changed.

“It became about the music and the film together,” Brock said. Brock’s career as a conductor and composer has taken the 1981 graduate of West Seattle High School around the globe. He now lives in Bologna, Italy, and is one of only three people restoring old silent scores and performing live for silent-film showings.

He was first commissioned by the Chaplin estate to restore “Modern Times” in 1998. His work with the Chaplin estate has continued since. Brock is back in Seattle to help restore another West Seattle movie house. The Admiral Theater, which was landmarked in 1989, reopened this spring after an extensive remodel. Sea-themed murals discovered during the remodel needed work after decades of neglect.

As a fundraiser for the mural restoration, Brock will be giving a talk about his work scoring silent movies. He will be interviewed on stage by his childhood friend Dave Beck of KING-FM. Stills from the films Brock has worked on will be projected during the interview. Following the interview, there will be a screening of “Modern Times.” Brock made a new recording for the 1936 movie.

The restoration of the Admiral’s murals will complete the theater’s most recent rebirth. It opened in 1919 as the Portola Theatre and was redesigned and opened as the Admiral in 1942. The theater was closed in 1989 and didn’t reopen for more than three years. Far Away Entertainment of Bainbridge Island bought it in 2008 and has poured nearly $2 million into a renovation.

The Granada, razed in 1977, might have been the place that fused Brock’s love of music with film, but the Admiral was the other go-to theater for kids in West Seattle. “That was our movie theater, after all. If I can help out restoring it to its former glory, I will,” Brock said.