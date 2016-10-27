Here’s a full list of what’s coming to Hulu in November 2016.

“Creed,” the Rocky sequel that hands the gloves to the next generation, makes its streaming debut on Hulu. The service brings back the original Rocky and the first four sequels starring Sylvester Stallone to accompany the film.

Also coming to Hulu in November: “Love and Honor” with Liam Hemsworth and Teresa Palmer; the British crime thriller “Welcome to the Punch” with James McAvoy and Mark Strong; a timely revival of the high-school satire “Election”; the Oscar-nominated “Up in the Air” with George Clooney; Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love” with Adam Sandler; Francis Ford Coppola’s 1970s masterpiece “The Conversation” with Gene Hackman; and a handful of James Bond titles from across the decades.

New streaming TV shows include the Cartoon Network’s “Uncle Grandpa: Season 1” and “Neon Joe: Season 1”; the British mystery “Scott & Bailey: Season 5”; the British comedy “Almost Royal: Season 2”; and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 6” and “Top Chef: Complete Season 13.”

Here’s what’s arriving on the service in November and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Nov. 1

The Addams Family Values (1993)

The Addams Family (1991)

Barbershop (2002)

Be Cool (2005)

Bratz: the Movie (2007)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

The Conversation (1974)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Courage Mountain (1990)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Deterrence (2000)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1963)

Election (1999)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Fargo (1996)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Get Shorty (1995)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Advice (2002)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After: Snow White (2009)

Hoosiers (1986)

License to Kill (1989)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Mad Max (1979)

Major League (1989)

Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Mermaids (1990)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Moonraker (1979)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Rounders (1998)

Saved (2004)

Shadows and Fog (1992)

Showgirls (1995)

Spaceballs (1987)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Thunderball (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Lucky Romance: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Top Chef: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Nov. 6

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 6 (Bravo)

Nov. 7

Neon Joe: Season 1 (Adult Swim)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Nov. 8

Almost Royal: Season 2 (BBC)

Nov. 11

The Damned (2014)

Nov. 13

Animal Fight Night: Season 4 Premiere (National Geographic)

Nov. 15

Scott & Bailey: Season 5 (BBC)

Nov. 17

Patton Oswalt: Comedy plus Tragedy Equals Time (2013)

Nov. 18

Miles from Tomorrowland: Season 1 (Disney)

Nov. 19

Creed (2015)

Nov. 24

Uncle Grandpa: Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Love and Honor (2013)

Welcome to the Punch (2013)

Nov. 25

War Story (2014)

What’s leaving

Nov. 31

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

From Dusk till Dawn (1996)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

The Messengers (2007)

W. (2008)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Alice (1999)

Bananas (1971)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Class (1983)

The Dogs of War (1981)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

Love and Death (1975)

Married to the Mob (1988)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)

North Dallas Forty (1979)

Spanish Judges (2001)

Stage Beauty (2004)

Stigmata (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Troll (198)

Troll 2 (1991)

Under Fire (1983)