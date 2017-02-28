Here’s a full list of what’s coming to Hulu in March 2017.

Hulu debuts two new original series in March. The British miniseries “National Treasure,” a drama starring Robbie Coltrane as a comedy legend whose life is upended when he’s accused of sexual abuse in his past, is available at the beginning of the month. “Harlots,” a coproduction with ITV in Britain, is a historical drama about brothel workers in 18th-century London presented from the point of view of the women. It debuts at the end of the month. The eight-episode first season will follow the familiar Hulu model of one episode debuting a week.

Movies coming to Hulu in March include Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!,” and the cult movies “The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai,” “Carrie” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

Streaming TV includes the new animated kid series “The Powerpuff Girls” and new seasons of the FX crime series “Fargo,” the AMC horror series “Fear the Walking Dead,” and the animated spy spoof “Archer.”

There is also a slate of action films from China, Hong Kong and South Korea, from modern crime thrillers “The Man from Nowhere” and “The Last Tycoon,” to historical martial-arts adventures “Tai Chi Hero” and “Young Detective Dee,” to the action comedy “Lost in Thailand.”

Among the films leaving Hulu at the end of March are the Oscar-winning films “The Piano,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “There Will Be Blood”;“The Da Vinci Code” with Tom Hanks; “Barbershop” with Ice Cube; the crime caper “The Italian Job” with Mark Wahlberg; the French romantic comedy “Amelie”; and the TV Land comedy “Impastor.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in March, and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

March 1

National Treasure: Complete Four-Part Series (Hulu Original)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

52 Pick Up (1986)

The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

American Heart (1993)

American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America (2013)

Ancient Aliens Origins (2016)

And While We Were Here (2013)

Badges of Fury (2013)

Battle Ground (2013)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

Carrie (1976)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Cavemen (2014)

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Clueless (1995)

Commitment (2013)

A Company Man (2013)

Confession of Murder (2014)

The Courier (2012)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dead Man’s Bounty (2008)

Doomsday Book (2012)

Dummy (2003)

Eastern Bandits (2014)

Flash Point (2008)

Floating City (2012)

The Fog (2005)

The Four (2012)

The Gambler (2014)

Gang Related (1997)

The Guillotines (2013)

Hannibal (2001)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid 3 (1989)

Kid Cannabis (2014)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

King of the Mountain (1981)

The Kings of the Streets (2012)

The Last Tycoon (2012)

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2011)

Little Big Soldier (2010)

Lost in Thailand (2014)

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mystery Road (2013)

New World (2013)

Ninja Masters (2009)

Not Suitable for Children (2012)

On the Job (2014)

Penelope (2008)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Possums (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

Saving General Yang (2013)

Shaolin (2011)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Slightly Single in LA (2013)

Special ID (2014)

Staying Alive (1983)

The Substitute (1996)

The Substitute 2: Schools Out (1998)

The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All (1999)

The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option (2001)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tai Chi Hero (2012)

Tai Chi Zero (2012)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The Thieves (2012)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Top Gun (1986)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days (2013)

War of the Arrows (2011)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993)

The Wrath of Vajra (2013)

Young Detective Dee (2014)

March 3

Young Ones (2014)

March 4

House of D (2004)

La Piloto: Series Premiere (Univision)

March 5

Food Chains (2014)

The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom: Season 1 Premiere (National Geographic)

March 6

The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

ChickLit (2016)

A Gamer’s Life (2016)

Making History: Series Premiere (FOX)

Time After Time: Series Premiere (ABC)

March 8

Uncensored with Michael Ware: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

March 9

Burning Blue (2013)

Tom Papa: Human Mule (2016)

March 10

The Catch: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Steven Universe: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Kicking & Screaming: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 11

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2 (TBS)

March 13

Future Baby (2016)

March 15

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

March 16

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1 (2016)

March 17

Counterfeit Cat: Complete Season 1 (Disney XD)

Fargo: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

The Truth about Emmanuel (2013)

March 19

Happy Birthday (2016)

The Suspect (2013)

March 20

Fear Inc. (2016)

March 21

American Romance (2016)

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)

The Twins: Happily Ever After: Series Premiere (Freeform)

March 23

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2 (2017)

Big Cat Week: Season 7 Premiere (National Geographic)

Shots Fired: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 24

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 1 (2016, Cartoon Network)

March 26

Love & Vets: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

March 27

Skinwalkers (2006)

March 28

Archer: Complete Season 7 (FX)

March 29

Harlots: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 2 (Disney XD)

March 30

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3 (2017)

Imaginary Mary: Series Premiere (ABC)

March 31

Dangerous Curves (1988)

What’s going

March 5

Those Who Can’t (TruTV)

March 6

Ink Master (Spike)

March 7

Impastor (TV Land)

March 31

Amelie (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Cold War (2012)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

The Gift (2000)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Italian Job (2003)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

King Kong (1976)

Last Night (1998)

Little Ninjas (1990)

Malibu Beach (1978)

Malibu High (1979)

Nukie (1988)

The Patriot (1986)

The Piano (1994)

Psychic (1992)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shooters (2003)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Six Weeks (1982)

Snatch (2000)

Stranger in the House (1997)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Vanilla Sky (2001)