Here’s a full list of what’s arriving on Hulu in December 2016.

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” (2016), starring Tina Fey and Margot Robbie, and “Zoolander 2” (2016), with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, debut on Hulu in December.

Also new: The superhero-movie ranks are filled out with “Spider-Man 3” (2007) and “Iron Man” (2008). The screen version of Kerouac’s “On the Road” (2013) debuts. From the art-house circuit come the Oscar-nominated “Anomalisa” (2015) and the prizewinning Romanian drama “Beyond the Hills” (2013).

Hulu launches a new original series: “Shut Eye,” starring Jeffrey Donovan as a con man who runs a chain of fortunetelling storefronts and winds up with genuine psychic visions. Isabella Rossellini co-stars as the ruthless matriarch of the ruling clan of the criminal world. Unlike other Hulu originals, this season debuts all at once.

Older titles coming to Hulu in December include Oscar winners “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), “No Country for Old Men” (2007) and “Rain Man” (1988); Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” (1992) and “Pulp Fiction” (1994); John Frankenheimer’s modern action classic “Ronin” (1998); and Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968).

Leaving at the end of the month are Quentin Tarantino “Kill Bill: Volume 1” (2003) and “Kill Bill: Volume 2” (2004); the World War II thriller “Valkyrie” (2008); and the classic “Chinatown” (1974).

Here is what’s arriving on the service in December, and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Dec. 1

A Guy Thing (2003)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Antitrust (2001)

Autumn in New York (2000)

American Beauty (1989)

Black Rain (1962)

Black Water (2008)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Born Romantic (2001)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Carnival of Souls (1998)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1996)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Don’t Answer the Phone (1980)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Escape From L.A. (1997)

Fluke (1987)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 11 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part 111 (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan (1989)

The Hearse (1980)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Hard Rain (1998)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Jackie Chan’s Project A (1983)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)

Moonstruck (1987)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

One from the Heart (1982)

Private Parts (1997)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rain Man (1988)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Ronin (1998)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rumble in the Bronx (1996)

Shivers (1975)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Sling Blade (1996)

Space Cowboys (2000)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

The Truman Show (1998)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Vampires Kiss (1989)

Would You Rather (2013)

Dec. 3

Stories We Tell (2013)

Dec. 6

On the Road (2013)

Dec. 7

Shut Eye: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Dec. 8

Hairspray Live!: Special (NBC)

Dec. 9

The Thundermans: Complete Season 3 (Nickelodeon)

Dec. 10

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Dec. 13

Teen Mom 2: Complete Season 6 (MTV)

The Love Guru (2008)

Dec. 15

Star: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

Dec. 16

At the Devil’s Door (2014)

Beyond the Hills (2013)

Dec. 17

The Bay (2012)

Anomalisa (2015)

Dec. 20

Mars: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Dec. 23

The Trip to Italy (2014)

Dec. 24

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Dec. 27

Barbarians Rising: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Iron Man (2008)

The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013)

Dec. 30

Last Weekend (2014)

Zoolander 2 (2016)

Dec. 31

Venture Bros.: Complete Season 6 (Adult Swim)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

What’s leaving

Dec. 31

And God Created Woman (1988)

Blue Steel (1934)

Chinatown (1974)

Congo (1995)

Cool It (2010)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

The Gambler (1974)

The Godson (1998)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Joyride (1997)

Mission Park (2013)

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)

National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College (2006)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Under the Gun (2016)

Valkyrie (2008)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)