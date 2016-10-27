Here’s HBO’s list of what’s arriving — and what’s leaving — on the service in November 2016.

HBO is going Bat-happy in November with the premiere of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Along with the film’s pay-cable debut, HBO is reviving the original Batman films of the 1980s and 1990s — Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns,” plus “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” — along with the animated features “Batman: Under the Red Hood,” “Batman: Year One” and the two-part “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.”

Other new films debuting this month include “The Divergent Series: Allegiant,” the third film in the young-adult series; the action thriller “Hitman: Agent 47”; the comedies “Eddie the Eagle” and “How to be Single”; and the drama “Race” with Stephen James as Jesse Owens.

Original HBO programming includes the concert special “All Def Comedy” and the documentaries “Underfire: The Untold Story of PFC. Tony Vaccaro” and “Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing.”

Also coming in November: a timely revival of the Oscar-winning “All the President’s Men,” an early holiday gift of the 1947 “Miracle on 34th Street,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Color of Money” and Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report.”

Here’s what’s coming to HBO Now in November — original programming, first-run movies and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

New Original Programming

All Def Comedy (11/12)

Underfire: The Untold Story of PFC. Tony Vaccaro (11/11)

Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing (11/21)

Jackie: HBO First Look (11/24)

Mariela Castro’s March: Cuba’s Sexual Revolution (11/28)

Patria o Muerte: Cuba, Fatherland or Death (11/28)

Season Finales

El Negocio: Season 3 (11/4)

Real Time with Bill Maher: 2016 Finale (11/12)*

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: 2016 Finale (11/14)*

Insecure: Season 1 (11/27)

*Episodes available on HBO NOW the morning after their linear debuts

Theatrical Premieres

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015, 11/1)

The Young Messiah (2016, 11/1)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015, 11/2)

How to be Single (2016, 11/5)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016, 11/12)

Race (2016, 11/19)

Eddie the Eagle (2016, 11/25)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016, 11/26)

Estrenos

Mal de ojo (aka Evil Eye; 2015, 11/1)

Millie and the Lords (2015, 11/4)

Quiero ser fiel (aka Why Do Men Cheat?; 2014, 11/11)

Victor Manuelle: Que suenen los tambores (2016, 11/18)

Starting Nov. 1

Paper Moon (1973)

All the President’s Men (1976)

AVPR: Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (2007)

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (Part 1, 2012)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (Part 2, 2013)

Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)

Batman: Year One (2011)

Being There (1979)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Hitman (2007)

King Ralph (1991)

Matchstick Men (2003)

Minority Report (2002)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Old School (extended cut, 2003)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Dead Pool (1988)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Sand Pebbles (1966)

Starting Nov. 7

Def Comedy Jam: Seasons 7 & 8

Ending Nov. 30

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

American Gangster (2007)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

Bee Movie (2007)

Face/Off (1997)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Jurassic World (2015)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Paper Towns (2015)

State and Main (2000)

The 25th Hour (2002)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Score (2001)

The Transporter (2002)

The Wrestler (2008)

Trainwreck (2015)