Here’s a list of what’s coming and going in February 2017.

Reese Witherspoon reunites with filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée (director of “Wild”) for a seven-part HBO original miniseries “Big Little Lies,” a dark satire starring Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård and Laura Dern. It debuts in February along with the sixth and final season of “Girls,” the new season of “Last Week with John Oliver” and the new comedy series “Crashing” from comedian Pete Holmes.

New movies debuting on HBO include Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic thriller “Crimson Peak” with Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain; “A Bigger Splash” with Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes; “The Legend of Tarzan” with Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie; and the comedies “Central Intelligence” with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” with Zac Ephron and Adam Devine.

Older titles returning to HBO in February include Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” with Robert De Niro; “Road to Perdition” with Tom Hanks; the John Hughes ’80s teen classics “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club”; and a collection of Spike Lee movies, including “Do The Right Thing” and “Clockers.”

Leaving at the end of the month are the true-life survival drama “In the Heart of the Sea,” the political thriller “Michael Clayton” with George Clooney, the bromance comedy “I Love You, Man,” the searing “Children of Men” with Clive Owen and the original animated version of “Charlotte’s Web.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now in February — original programming, first-run movies and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving. Dates are subject to change without notice.

New original programming

Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison (2/6)

Girls: Season 6 Premiere (2/12)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 4 Premiere (2/13)*

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends, 2/13)

Big Little Lies: Limited Series Premiere (2/19)

Crashing: Series Premiere (2/19)

Chumel con Chumel (2017) Premiere (2/20)

Unlocking the Cage (2/20)

Vice: Season 5 Premiere (2/24)

Tickled (2/27)

*Debuts on HBO NOW/HBO GO morning after linear airing

Limited series finale

The Young Pope: Series Finale (2/13)

Theatrical premieres

A Bigger Splash (2015, 2/1)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016, Extended Cut, 2/4)

Crimson Peak (2015, 2/5)

Sinister 2 (2015, 2/9)

Central Intelligence (2016, Extended Cut, 2/11)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016, 2/18)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016, 2/25)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

El Hueco (aka The Hole, 2015, 2/1)

Brillantes (aka Brilliants, 2014, 2/3)

Permitidos (aka That’s Not Cheating, 2016, 2/10)

Landfill Harmonic (2015, 2/17)

Arriving Feb. 1

42 (2013)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Broadcast News (1987)

Clockers (1995)

Crooklyn (1994)

Crossroads (2002)

December Boys (2007)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Hard To Kill (1990)

Interview With The Vampire (1994)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Just Married (2003)

Men in Black II (2002)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Mystic River (2003)

Out For Justice (1991)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rain Man (1988)

Rendition (2007)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rosewood (1997)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Unfaithful (2002)

The World According to Garp (1982)

Leaving Feb. 28

300 (2007)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Children of Men (2006)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

Ghost World (2001)

Hardball (2001)

Home Alone (1990)

I Love You, Man (2009)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Independence Day (1996)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Money Talks (1997)

Nighthawks (1981)

One Hour Photo (2002)

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)

Running Scared (1986)

Seventh Son (2015)

Summer Catch (2001)