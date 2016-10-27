Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2016.

“Creed,” the Rocky revival starring Michael B. Jordan as the son of Apollo Creed and Sylvester Stallone playing mentor and father figure Rocky Balboa, and the shot-in-Oregon indie horror film “Green Room” with Anton Yelchin and Patrick Stewart highlight the new movies streaming for Amazon Prime members in November.

Standing out from the small-screen offerings is the superb cable miniseries “The Night Manager,” based on the novel by John le Carré and starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Other streaming TV arrivals include the Starz drama “Flesh and Bone: Season 1,” set in the competitive world of a top ballet company, the British mystery series “Grantchester: Season 2” and the second season of the Amazon original series “Red Oaks.”

Older movies cycling through the catalog include Oscar-winners “Erin Brockovich” with Julia Roberts and “Terms of Endearment” with Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger; the Oscar-nominated “Up in the Air” with George Clooney; the trendsetting “Urban Cowboy” with John Travolta; Francis Ford Coppola’s 1970s masterpiece “The Conversation” with Gene Hackman; the original “Rocky” and the first four sequels starring Sylvester Stallone; and a handful of James Bond titles from across the decades.

Here’s the calendar of titles coming to Amazon Prime in November. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Nov. 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Barbershop (2002)

Be Cool (2005)

The Conversation (1974)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Deterrence (2000)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1963)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Get Shorty (1995)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Advice (2002)

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Happily N’Ever After: Snow White (2009)

Legally Blonde (2001)

License to Kill (1989)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Major League (1989)

Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Matilda (1996)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mermaids (1990)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1980)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Rounders (1998)

Shadows and Fog (1992)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Switch (2010)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Top Secret! (1984)

Up in the Air (2009)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Nov. 5

The Night Manager (2016)

Nov. 7

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

A Monster with a Thousand Heads (2015)

Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans (2015)

Nov. 9

Flesh and Bone: Season 1

Nov. 11

Red Oaks: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Nov. 12

Green Room (2015)

Nov. 14

Almost Holy (2015)

Nov. 15

The Royals: Season 2

Nov. 17

Miss You Already (2015)

Patton Oswalt: Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Time (2013)

Nov. 18

Grantchester: Season 2

Nov. 19

Creed (2015)