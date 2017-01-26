Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2017.

Amazon partners with BBC Worldwide and France Télévisions for “The Collection,” a drama set in post-World War II Paris centered on the collision of two brothers (Richard Coyle and Tom Riley) as they rebuild the family fashion house. It’s the latest in the growing number of Amazon Originals available to Amazon Prime members and it drops in February.

New movies arriving in February include “Captain Fantastic” with Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, the thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane” from producer J.J. Abrams, “Touched With Fire” with Katie Holmes, the French drama “My King,” and the documentaries “Author: The JT Leroy Story” and “Nuts!,” another piece of strange but true American cultural history.

New streaming TV offerings include the superb FX series “The Americans: Season 4” and “The Tunnel: Season 1,” the British version of the Scandinavian crime drama “The Bridge.”

Older movies cycling through the catalog include Sean Penn’s Oscar-nominated “Into the Wild”; “Thelma & Louise” with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis; the original “Sabrina,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn, and the 1995 remake with Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond; and another batch of James Bond movies, including “Goldfinger.”

Here’s the calendar (brief as it is) of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in February. Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Feb. 1

The Care Bears Movie (1985)

Dead Heat (1988)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Drop Zone (1994)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

The Firm (1993)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hook (1991)

Hoosiers (1986)

Into the Wild (2007)

I Went Down (1997)

Judgment Day (1999)

Kiss the Bride (2002)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

My King (2015)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Nuts! (2016)

Octopussy (1983)

Payback (1999)

Pretty In Pink (1986)

Rob Roy (1995)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Soapdish (1991)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Feb. 4

Yellowbird (2014)

Margin Call (2011)

Feb. 6

Hostile Border (2015)

Feb. 7

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)

Feb. 10

The Collection: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Feb. 15

The Americans: Season 4

American Teen (2008)

Feb. 16

Author: The JT Leroy Story (2016)

Feb. 21

The Tunnel: Season 1

Feb. 24

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Feb. 26

Touched With Fire (2015)

Feb. 27

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Havana Motor Club (2015)