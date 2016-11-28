Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2016.

“Café Society,” Woody Allen’s romantic comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, is another Amazon Studios production coming from theaters to Amazon Prime. It arrives in December, along with the surreal love story “The Lobster” (2015), the English-language debut of Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz; and the unusual, Oscar-nominated animated film “Anomalisa” (2015), from filmmaker Charlie Kaufman.

Among the small-screen offerings are new seasons of the Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle,” an alternate-reality drama based on the award-winning novel by Philip K. Dick, and the Golden Globe-winning “Mozart in the Jungle,” set in New York’s cutthroat world of classical music. And from Syfy comes the acclaimed first season of “The Expanse,” a sprawling space opera based on the novels of James S.A. Corey.

Older movies cycling through the catalog include “Blood Diamond” (2006) with Leonardo DiCaprio, and the snobs-vs.-slobs comedy “Caddyshack” (1980) with Chevy Chase and Bill Murray.

Here’s the calendar of titles coming to Amazon Prime in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Dec. 1

6 Souls (2010)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Caddyshack (1980)

Choices of the Heart (1983)

Cobra (1986)

Color Me Perfect (1996)

Corregidor

Custer’s Last Stand

The Day of the Wolves

Devil’s Cargo

Devil’s Playground

Diamond Trail

Dixie Jamboree

Down to the Sea

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Ferocious Pal

The Fighter

Fire Alarm

Fisherman’s Wharf

Flaming Lead

Flying Blind

Forbidden Jungle

Getting Up and Going Home

Green Eyes

Half Shot at Sunrise

Hearts of Humanity

High Powered

Identity Unknown

If You Believe

In Old Santa Fe

Invisible Enemy

The Irish Gringo

Journey to Freedom

King of the Sierras

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Law of the 45’s

Law of the Jungle

Lost in the Stratosphere

Love Is Strange

Love Island

Mad Youth

Man With Two Lives

Navigating the Heart

Paperman

Passion’s Way

Peck’s Bad Boy

Phantom Rancher

Range of Motion

Range War

Renegade Trail

Riddle Ranch

Rob Roy (1995)

Simba: King of the Beasts

Six Shootin’ Sheriff

Skyway

Take My Advice

The Care and Handling of Roses

They Call It Murder

Tough Kid

When a Man’s a Man

Wrangler’s Roost

Dec. 2

Lost in Oz: Season One

The Lobster (2015)

Dec. 7

Therapy for a Vampire (2014)

Dec. 9

Mozart in the Jungle: Season Three

Dec. 10

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Dec. 14

The Expanse: Season One

Dec. 16

The Man in the High Castle: Season Two

Dec. 17

Anomalisa (2015)

Dec. 22

Café Society (2016)