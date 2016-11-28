Here’s a list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2016.
“Café Society,” Woody Allen’s romantic comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, is another Amazon Studios production coming from theaters to Amazon Prime. It arrives in December, along with the surreal love story “The Lobster” (2015), the English-language debut of Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz; and the unusual, Oscar-nominated animated film “Anomalisa” (2015), from filmmaker Charlie Kaufman.
Among the small-screen offerings are new seasons of the Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle,” an alternate-reality drama based on the award-winning novel by Philip K. Dick, and the Golden Globe-winning “Mozart in the Jungle,” set in New York’s cutthroat world of classical music. And from Syfy comes the acclaimed first season of “The Expanse,” a sprawling space opera based on the novels of James S.A. Corey.
Older movies cycling through the catalog include “Blood Diamond” (2006) with Leonardo DiCaprio, and the snobs-vs.-slobs comedy “Caddyshack” (1980) with Chevy Chase and Bill Murray.
Here’s the calendar of titles coming to Amazon Prime in December. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.
Dec. 1
6 Souls (2010)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Caddyshack (1980)
Choices of the Heart (1983)
Cobra (1986)
Color Me Perfect (1996)
Corregidor
Custer’s Last Stand
The Day of the Wolves
Devil’s Cargo
Devil’s Playground
Diamond Trail
Dixie Jamboree
Down to the Sea
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Ferocious Pal
The Fighter
Fire Alarm
Fisherman’s Wharf
Flaming Lead
Flying Blind
Forbidden Jungle
Getting Up and Going Home
Green Eyes
Half Shot at Sunrise
Hearts of Humanity
High Powered
Identity Unknown
If You Believe
In Old Santa Fe
Invisible Enemy
The Irish Gringo
Journey to Freedom
King of the Sierras
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
Law of the 45’s
Law of the Jungle
Lost in the Stratosphere
Love Is Strange
Love Island
Mad Youth
Man With Two Lives
Navigating the Heart
Paperman
Passion’s Way
Peck’s Bad Boy
Phantom Rancher
Range of Motion
Range War
Renegade Trail
Riddle Ranch
Rob Roy (1995)
Simba: King of the Beasts
Six Shootin’ Sheriff
Skyway
Take My Advice
The Care and Handling of Roses
They Call It Murder
Tough Kid
When a Man’s a Man
Wrangler’s Roost
Dec. 2
Lost in Oz: Season One
The Lobster (2015)
Dec. 7
Therapy for a Vampire (2014)
Dec. 9
Mozart in the Jungle: Season Three
Dec. 10
Daddy’s Home (2015)
Dec. 14
The Expanse: Season One
Dec. 16
The Man in the High Castle: Season Two
Dec. 17
Anomalisa (2015)
Dec. 22
Café Society (2016)
