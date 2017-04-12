Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo’s second English-language feature fuses a traditional rom-com plot — big-city girl returns to her hometown — with a far more monstrous genre: the kaiju film.

Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo makes funny, fantastical, Frankenstein-like films that playfully combine small-scale with big-concept. His 2011 film “Extraterrestrial” was a romantic comedy centered on a handful of characters amid a massive unseen alien invasion. His “Timecrimes” was about a marriage filtered through a time-traveling murder mystery.

“Colossal,” his second English-language feature and biggest production yet, fuses a traditional rom-com plot — big-city girl returns to her hometown — with a far more monstrous genre: the kaiju film. It’s a tantalizing prospect. Who among us hasn’t wondered what if Sally had met Godzilla instead of Harry?

In truth, “Colossal” is a more sly manipulation and inversion of genre. Gloria (an excellent Anne Hathaway) is an unemployed New York writer who spends her nights drinking before making apologetic early-morning returns to her boyfriend’s (Dan Stevens) luxury apartment. The more-together Tim, in the film’s opening scene, has had enough. “I can’t deal with you in that state,” he says. He packs her bags.

Movie Review ★★ ‘Colossal,’ with Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell. Written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo. 110 minutes. Rated R for language. Several theaters.

Gloria retreats to her small-town home. She runs into an old friend, Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), who cheerfully hires her as a waitress at his bar. Gloria, again, doesn’t make it to bed until the sun is up, spending nights drinking with Oscar and his pals (Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell).

The mess that alcoholic and inconsiderate Gloria makes turns out to harm not just those around her, but thousands of fleeing South Koreans. She wakes to see news reports of a monster attack in Seoul. Later, she realizes with horror that the monster has her mannerisms (a particular way of scratching its head) and there’s a strange coincidence between its regular appearances (always at 8:05 a.m.) and whenever Gloria steps onto a nearby playground.

To say more would risk spoiling the primary pleasure of “Colossal”: watching Vigalondo juggle his outlandish premise with twists both realistic and implausible. There’s a thrill to riding along with a movie that plays it straight-faced before so readily jumping into the absurd.

But it’s a cheap thrill. “Colossal” sags under its high concept; its metaphors, not monsters, run amok.