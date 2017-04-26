Alien Day is a day to celebrate the much loved movie franchise. The latest screamer in the series hits theaters on May 19.

Happy Alien Day. A day when everybody can hear you scream. Making this year’s celebration of all things “Alien” better is that another film will be added to the portfolio when “Alien: Covenant” is released May 19.

How many “Alien” movies is too many? The “Alien” franchise is still wildly popular 38 years after the first movie was released. The original movie and most of the follow-up films are good enough to forgive “Alien vs. Predator” and “Alien: Resurrection.” The new movie follows 2012’s “Prometheus,” which told the story of what happened before the first movie, “Alien.”

Alien Day is providing all manner of “Alien” entertainment and memes to get fans through the next three weeks until the new movie is released.

There is some sadness this Alien Day. Bill Paxton, one of the most memorable actors in the “Alien” family, passed away in February. The Daily Beast spoke with his cast-mates from “Aliens” about the actor.