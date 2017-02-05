One of the most ambitious challenges in Hollywood — actors doubling as directors on their films — has proved too much for Ben Affleck, who will no longer direct the coming movie, “The Batman.”

“Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give,” Affleck said in a statement Monday night. “I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

Affleck — who will still play the title character as well as produce and co-write “The Batman” — has had solid outings as an actor-director before with films like “The Town” and “Argo,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2013.

But for other actor-directors, the road to critical and box-office glory is strewn with as many failures as successes. Here’s a look at some of the best-known projects and how they fared.

Denzel Washington

The movies: Washington has directed and starred in three movies, including “Antwone Fisher” (2002), “The Great Debaters” (2007) and, most recently, “Fences,” an adaptation of that August Wilson play.

The verdict: Washington earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his acting in “Fences” on Sunday night, and his co-star, Viola Davis, has a good shot at winning the Oscar for best supporting actress. Even though Washington has far more experience on the acting front, he seems to be doing something right.

Jack Nicholson

The movie: Nicholson has directed a few times, but his most notable foray into the field was “The Two Jakes,” a 1990 sequel to “Chinatown,” the 1974 Roman Polanski film in which he also starred.

The verdict: Not so hot. The sequel, to a movie generally regarded as one of the best films in history, was critically panned as convoluted and confusing. In Rolling Stone, the critic Peter Travers called it “an honorable failure.” Nicholson, he wrote, “is no Polanski.” He praised his work in front of the camera, however, calling it the movie’s “only undiluted pleasure.”

Mel Gibson

The movie: “Braveheart” (1995), as well as the 1993 drama “The Man Without a Face.”

The verdict: It depends who you ask. “Braveheart,” a war epic about a medieval Scottish warrior on a quest to avenge his beloved’s murder, won the 1996 Oscar for best picture. Ten years later, the British magazine Empire declared it the worst best-picture winner ever.

Spike Lee

The movie: Spike Lee has appeared in several movies he has directed, but the best known is “Do the Right Thing” (1989), in which he starred as the pizza delivery man, Mookie.

The verdict: Near-universal acclaim, and big box office numbers. The movie put Lee on the map as a leading U.S. film director. His acting received good reviews, too, though he remains better known for his work behind the camera.

Barbra Streisand

The movies: “Yentl,” from 1983; “The Prince of Tides,” from 1991; and “The Mirror Has Two Faces,” from 1996.

The verdict: Very good. All three movies garnered multiple Oscar nominations. Streisand wasn’t nominated for a directing Oscar for “The Prince of Tides,” which received seven nominations in all, an omission that sparked an outcry in Hollywood over the lack of recognition for female directors. In 2010, Streisand presented Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win an Oscar for directing, with her award.

Woody Allen

The movies: Allen has directed and starred in about 30 movies, many of which he also wrote. These include the recent “Café Society” (which he narrates), and some of his best-loved movies from the 1970s and 1980s, like “Annie Hall,” “Manhattan” and “Hannah and Her Sisters.”

The verdict: Allen has four Oscars — three for writing and one for directing “Annie Hall” — though in recent years his best-reviewed movies (like the 2005 movie “Match Point” and “Midnight in Paris,” from 2011) haven’t starred him. As he aged, Allen came in for criticism for casting himself as an increasingly improbable romantic lead.

Warren Beatty

The movies: Beatty starred in each of the movies he directed, including “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), “Reds” (1981), “Dick Tracy” (1990), “Bulworth” (1998) and “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016).

The verdict: Beatty doesn’t step into the director’s chair that often, but when he does, it seems to work. Beatty has earned widespread kudos for all of his directorial outings, from “Heaven Can Wait,” about a quarterback who dies but returns in the body of a murdered millionaire, to “Bulworth,” a comedy about a senator who puts a hit out on his own life.

Jodie Foster

The movie: Foster’s latest acting-directing foray was “Beaver,” a 2011 film about a man who begins to use a sock puppet of a beaver to communicate with his loved ones. Foster starred alongside her longtime friend Gibson.

The verdict: Critical reception was decidedly mixed. Some praised the movie’s off-kilter humor, while others said that Foster brought a too-serious directorial hand to a comically twisted screenplay. The movie did poorly at the box office, bringing in less than $1 million in the United States.

Clint Eastwood

The movies: Eastwood has made a career of directing and starring in his own films. Among the best remembered are the 1992 movie “Unforgiven,” the 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby” and “Gran Torino,” which Eastwood directed and starred in in 2008.

The verdict: “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby” were beloved by critics, and both won the Oscar for best picture. “Gran Torino” earned more mixed reviews, but critics, including Manohla Dargis of The New York Times, praised the film. Dargis called it “a sleek, muscle car of a movie Made in the USA,” and said that Eastwood was “a man whose vitality as an artist shows no signs of waning.”

Orson Welles

The movies: Welles directed and starred in his best known movies, including his well-regarded Shakespeare adaptations, and his 1941 classic, “Citizen Kane.”

The verdict: Very, very good. Maybe even the best movie ever.