Movie review of “Best Fake Friends”: A goody-good wife starts hanging out with the bad girls down the street. The result: You’ll want your money back. Rating: 0 out of 4 stars.

“Best Fake Friends” is plenty fake, all the way down to the fake cleavages the fake best friends keep bragging about when they aren’t speaking fake dialogue in a movie that is so fake, the only real thing about it is the $13 you wish you could get back from the box office when it’s over.

It’s a character study of a character who isn’t worth studying. It’s a revenge movie but, when the revenge comes, the only person you feel like getting even with is the screenwriter.

“Best Fake Friends” is the tale of Joy (Lauren Bowles), a goody-good wife who moves with her family to Portland and cannot seem to fit in until she starts hanging out with the bad girls down the street. The bad girls are led by Victoria Smurfit as the evil Nikki, who might as well have horns coming out of her head.

Movie Review (0 stars) ‘Best Fake Friends,’ with Lauren Bowles, Victoria Smurfit. Directed by Paul Kampf, from a screenplay by Sarah Hehman and Christi Sperry. 102 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences. Crest Cinema.

Joy’s temporary descent into trashy behavior is accompanied by endless shots of butts and boobs. There are so many shots of butts and boobs that a viewer gets tired of looking at butts and boobs, which is some sort of cinematic accomplishment. The bad girls take bad pills and snort bad stuff up their bad noses and spend a weekend in bad Las Vegas. Not even Las Vegas — a place from which the civilized world could use some revenge of its own — deserves what it gets from this picture. The actual Las Vegas is not nearly this creepy.

Joy’s turn to the dark side isn’t believable. Joy’s return to the bright side isn’t believable, either.

It’s a happy ending primarily because it’s an ending, which is what “Best Fake Friends” could have used two hours earlier.