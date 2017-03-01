In the buzzy live-action remake of the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast,” Gaston’s sidekick LeFou — played by Frozen’s Josh Gad — is gay, according to director Bill Condon in Attitude magazine.

Lefou is gay in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, becoming the first openly LGBTQ character in a Disney movie: https://t.co/SrFrdK7vvH pic.twitter.com/mloL1MiG8B — E! News (@enews) March 1, 2017

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon told Attitude. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

The film opens March 17.