"Beauty and the Beast" will have an "exclusively gay moment,” according to director Bill Condon.

In the buzzy live-action remake of the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast,” Gaston’s sidekick LeFou — played by Frozen’s Josh Gad — is gay, according to director Bill Condon in Attitude magazine.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon told Attitude. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

The film opens March 17.

Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” a live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic. The film will be in theaters on March 17. (Disney via AP)
