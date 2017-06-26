Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally portray a married couple worth rooting for as they turn their biggest fights into catchy pop songs. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

What’s the best course of action for a married couple who can’t stop fighting? Therapy, counseling, separate bedrooms? The answer is obviously to start a band with their weird neighbor and turn their biggest fights into catchy, minimalist pop songs.

In “Band Aid,” Anna (writer/director/producer/star Zoe Lister-Jones) and Ben (Adam Pally) flounder around, work dead-end jobs and watch their friends mature, have kids, find career success and otherwise hit typical markers of a successful life. Meanwhile, their marriage is in the can; their couple’s counselor abandons them; and they try to ignore a vague but always present tragedy from earlier days.

The only way to cope is to scream at each other while strumming guitars. And fortunately enough, their socially awkward, recovering sex-addict neighbor Dave (Fred Armisen) provides a solid beat behind the drums.

Nothing terribly unexpected happens, and “Band Aid” never veers far from the quirky comedic drama formula. (Or is it dramatic comedy? It’s hard to tell; there’s a pretty even split.) Still, it cuts through the aging slacker angst and millennial ennui to get to something earnest and authentic underneath.

A laundry list of famous faces populate scenes here and there, but the whole thing hinges on the central relationship. Pally gives Ben depth beyond just a schlubby dude more interested in pizza than sex, but it’s Lister-Jones who powers the film. Biting, heartbreaking and with a vocabulary that would make a longshoreman blush, she tears herself open, and the two throw down without pulling a single punch.

The simple, straightforward direction plays almost like a stage production at times, but it allows Anna and Ben ample space to emotionally savage each other.

Even with deep-seated problems that they may or may not be able to overcome, this is a couple worth rooting for. And — heartfelt, sarcastic and funny; tinged with love, loss and healing — “Band Aid” is, too.