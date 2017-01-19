This daffy, predictable romantic comedy recalls the screwball antics of another era. Rating: 1.5 stars out of 4.

Cute and daffy enough to make your molars ache, “Bakery in Brooklyn” is the kind of romantic comedy that lacks all conviction.

You never feel connected to couples who are clearly supposed to be infatuated. It’s left to the actors to pull off the illusion, and they fail almost immediately. You’re left looking at your watch for the next hour and a half.

The casting of the leading roles is particularly problematic. Encouraged by their director, Gustavo Ron, to roll their eyes and ham it up, two cousins engage in a food fight before the movie is 15 minutes old. It turns out to be their most eloquent form of communication.

Movie Review ★½ ‘Bakery in Brooklyn,’ with Aimee Teegarden, Krysta Rodriguez, Ward Horton, Josh Pais, Linda Lavin. Directed by Gustavo Ron, from a screenplay by Ron and Francisco Zegers. 100 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences (contains some rough language). Oak Tree.

Vivien (Aimee Teegarden) is the more traditional character, while Chloe (Krysta Rodriguez) tries to experiment with life’s possibilities. Both women attempt to make a go of it at a Brooklyn bakery that’s deeply in debt. They’ve inherited it and end up putting their faith in a handsome, sympathetic banker (Ward Horton).

Horton delivers the least hysterical performance. Also worth a look: a supporting cast that includes Josh Pais as a massage enthusiast (he had a similar role in Lynn Shelton’s “Touchy Feely”) and Linda Lavin (“The Sopranos”) as the inspiration for the bakery.