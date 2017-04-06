The title of this movie, about the vexed friendship of two teenage boys in the early 1990s, is derived from a Nirvana song.

Jack (Owen Campbell) meets the substantially more confident Mark (Charlie Heaton of “Stranger Things”) when Mark’s seemingly nice enough father, Tom (Scott Cohen), begins romancing Jack’s mother, Karen (Mary Stuart Masterson). They bond quickly over their shared taste in alternative rock (the movie’s title is derived from a Nirvana song), are stomped by thuggish peers (most of whom look to be about 30) and are befriended by a somewhat less immediately alienated misfit (Amandla Stenberg).

That things will end badly is signaled in the opening sequence, featuring an enigmatic overhead shot of the two boys walking into the woods, the sound of gunfire, and static low-resolution shots of the characters answering questions at a police station.

Movie Review 'As You Are,' with Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, Amandla Stenberg, Scott Cohen, Mary Stuart Masterson. Directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, from a screenplay by Joris-Peyrafitte and Madison Harrison. 105 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences.

The director, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, making his feature debut, is in some respects very resourceful. Setting the movie in the middle of nowhere, he is largely able to sidestep the slavish (and sometimes unsuccessful) attention to period detail that’s become de rigueur for such pictures. But much of the movie, from its attempts to capture the confusing exhilaration of youthful experience to its predictable progressive character dynamics, is labored.

Joris-Peyrafitte clearly has a way with actors, though, and perhaps this will yield more palatable results in the future.