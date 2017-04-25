The Oscar-winning actress will be on hand for the world premiere of her new film, "Trouble."

Anjelica Huston, Academy Award-winning actress and member of a beloved Hollywood family, will be the subject of a special tribute evening at the Seattle International Film Festival. She’ll be interviewed on stage before the world premiere of her new movie, “Trouble,” written and directed by Theresa Rebeck, at the SIFF Egyptian Theater on Wednesday, June 7. The evening will also include the presentation of a Career Achievement in Acting Award to Huston, whose work in film and television spans a half-century (beginning with an uncredited role in 1967’s “Casino Royale”). SIFF will also present two other Huston films: the 1990 noir “The Grifters’ (screening June 7) and the family-friendly 1990 fantasy “The Witches” (June 10).

Huston won her Oscar for “Prizzi’s Honor” in 1985, but has shone in numerous roles. Among my favorites: haunted wife Gretta in the gentle Irish drama “The Dead” (the final film directed by her father, John Huston); the wistful, doomed Dolores in Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors”; a slyly smiling Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values”; and producer Eileen Rand, who was so very good at throwing drinks in people’s faces, in TV’s “Smash” (created by Rebeck). The Huston family has the unique distinction of being the only clan to boast three generations of Oscar winners: her father John and grandfather Walter both won for 1948’s “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (John as writer/director; Walter as actor).

SIFF will announce its full programming on Wednesday, May 3, with single tickets going on sale to the general public on May 4. The 43rd annual festival will take place May 18- June 11 at locations all over town; for more information, see siff.net.