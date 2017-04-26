The Anime Movie Festival is at downtown Seattle’s Cinerama through May 3.

Get your tickets ASAP for the Anime Movie Festival, underway at Cinerama through May 3 — some of the screenings are already sold out. The inaugural series celebrates the art of anime filmmaking and includes 23 examples of the genre, including Hayao Miyazaki’s “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (May 3) and “Castle in the Sky” (April 30), the Oscar-nominated “The Red Turtle (April 29), and Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 “Ghost in the Shell” (May 2). All movies will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles (except for Miyazaki’s “Ponyo,” on April 29, dubbed in English, and “The Red Turtle,” which is wordless); all tickets are $16. For more information or to buy tickets, see cinerama.com.