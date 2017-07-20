Here are other films that did not screen in advance, but are also opening locally.
“City of Ghosts” ★★★★
Brent McKnight reviewed this movie at SIFF: Timely, pressing, important. Oscar-nominated director Matthew Heineman (“Cartel Land”) tells the story of Syrian citizen journalists taking on ISIS in their hometown. “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” uses hidden cameras, clandestine internet connections and social media to show the world the reality in the “capital of ISIS.” Exiled, in hiding, depending on brave undercover assets, their task becomes increasingly harrowing as friends and family die and lives hang in the balance. Chilling moments suck the air out of the room. We see the heavy toll, but fleeting glimpses of normalcy and joy illuminate why they persist. Rated R. Regal Meridian Cinemas.
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog”
Native-American film starring Washington native Christopher Sweeney; unrated. Varsity Theatre.
“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”
Documentary about two generations of immigrant families; unrated. SIFF Uptown, Egyptian.
“Endless Poetry”
Poet Alejandro Jodorowsky’s second autobiographical film; unrated. Grand Illusion.
“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”
Documentary about photographer Elsa Dorfman who shot most of her portraits with Polaroid’s large-format film; rated R. AMC-Seattle 10.
