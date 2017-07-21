“Abacus” is a kind of stealth home movie: a portrait of two generations of an immigrant family in the United States.

The veteran documentary director Steve James is best known for “Hoop Dreams” and “The Interrupters,” two expansive Chicago films that on the surface concerned basketball and violent crime but had much to say about the American dream and the potential for self-invention.

His crowd-pleasing new documentary, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” doesn’t aspire to the same scale as those films, but like them, it’s a kind of stealth home movie: a portrait of two generations of an immigrant family in the United States.

Born in Shanghai, Thomas Sung founded the Abacus Federal Savings Bank in Chinatown in 1984, hoping to make it easier for Chinese immigrants to get loans. The bank became a community hub, but in 2012, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged it with mortgage fraud, also indicting 19 of its former employees.

Abacus was, a title card at the end asserts, “the only U.S. bank indicted for mortgage fraud related to the 2008 crisis.” Was the government giving a pass to big fish and picking on a small one — perhaps with a tinge of racism in its motives? Cyrus Vance Jr., the district attorney who oversaw the case, called the accusations of cultural bias “entirely misplaced and entirely wrong.”

In a moment that seems unintentionally revealing, he adds, “I felt that our handling of the bank was consistent with how we would have handled the bank if we were investigating a bank that serviced a South American community or the Indian community.”

At least he agreed to be interviewed, which isn’t always the case in documentaries that fall so firmly on one side of a case. The movie makes no secret of its affection for the Sung family, which was well equipped professionally, if not financially, for an expensive legal battle.

Of Sung’s four daughters, three were trained as lawyers — including Jill Sung, the bank’s chief executive, and Vera Sung, a director of the bank — and another had even worked in the district attorney’s office that prosecuted the case. The sisters have great charisma onscreen, although their mother, Hwei Lin Sung, earns the biggest smiles.

The film persuasively argues that any fraud at Abacus occurred at a low level, and that the bank dealt with it swiftly and properly. The prosecution was, in its view, an arrogant waste of resources and possibly an act of scapegoating. The documentary also shows how Abacus had played an important role as a neighborhood banker in an immigrant community.