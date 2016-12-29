Debbie Reynolds, a Hollywood legend, left behind a legacy of great performances and perpetual sunniness.

“Hi Moira, it’s Debbie!”

It was 14 years ago; I was still fairly new to The Seattle Times, and to doing interviews with celebrities. But it was the 50th anniversary of “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Debbie Reynolds was on the phone. I had thought, planning the call, that I should err on the side of polite formality, being that she was of another generation. But she cheerfully brushed aside my “Miss Reynolds,” and for twenty minutes or so I felt like I was chatting with a favorite aunt. She told me that she had been discovered, as a teenager, at “a little talent contest in Burbank” (it was the 1948 Miss Burbank pageant, and she entered because she wanted the scarf that was given to all contestants), that she had practiced dance for “eight or nine hours a day” with five teachers for three months prior to shooting “Singin’ in the Rain,” and that the hardest part of the exuberant “Good Mornin'” dance was “that little turn at the end — to not fall on each other and not have my skirt go up.”

I’m thinking of that call today, and it’s not quite as good a mornin’: Reynolds died yesterday of a stroke, at 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. (“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,'” said her son.) It doesn’t seem right to be mourning someone who was, in many ways, the ultimate survivor: of an up-and-down Hollywood career, of three famously failed marriages, of very public financial troubles and parenting struggles. And yet, through it all she maintained that sunniness we’ll all remember her for, from those early teenage roles (was any dance ever more joyous than “Good Mornin’?,” with Reynolds holding her own against Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor?) to her late-career moms and grandmothers. I’m particularly fond of her work as Kevin Kline’s twinkly-eyed mother in “In & Out,” in which she wickedly plays against her trademark sweetness. (“I need that wedding. I need some beauty and some music and some placecards before I die. It’s like heroin.”)

As with her daughter, we’ll always have the movies — which, thank goodness, live forever. Like a lucky star.