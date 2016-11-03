Here are some art-house options during the week of Nov. 4.

Cinerama brings a new “black and chrome” cut of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, to its big screen beginning Friday, Nov. 4. This monochrome edition of George Miller’s 2015 installment of the action series was called “more authentic and elemental” by the filmmaker. 2100 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-448-6680 or cinerama.com).

The Seattle Turkish Film Festival opens Friday, Nov. 4, with “My Mother’s Wound,” Annemin Yaras’ drama about an orphan searching for his family, at Pacific Place 11. Tickets for the opening-night film and gala are $35. The festival continues at various locations through Nov. 20 (stff.org).

The Cinema Italian Style film festival kicks off Thursday, Nov. 10, with “Like Crazy,” Paolo Virzi’s comedy about the friendship between two very different women. Tickets for the opening-night film and reception are $20 for SIFF members, $25 general. The festival continues at the SIFF Cinema Uptown through Nov. 17. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

Also at the Uptown, you can see Laurent Tirard’s 2007 romantic farce “Molière,” with Romain Duris playing the 17th-century playwright, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; $20 for SIFF members, $25 general. “Cruel Intentions,” a 20th-century teen adaptation of Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th-century novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7; $10 for SIFF members, $15 general. It stars Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

EMP Museum’s “Campout Cinema” shows “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” the 2010 film based on a graphic-novel series and starring Michael Cera as an earnest 22-year-old who meets the girl of his dreams, at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Sky Church, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; ages 21+ only, $10 for EMP members, $12 general (206-770-2702 or empmuseum.org).

“The Kids Are Alright,” a 1979 documentary about The Who’s early days, screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Friday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Illusion. “Quadrophenia,” Franc Roddam’s 1979 film of The Who’s rock opera, shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and 9 p.m. Nov. 11. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

At the SIFF Cinema Egyptian, you can see David Hartman’s horror sequel “Phantasm: Ravager”at 11:55 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5. 805 E. Pike St., Seattle; $7 for SIFF members, $11-$12 general (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

“52 Hz, I love you,” Wei Te-Sheng’s musical about life in Taipei, Taiwan, shows at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, at Kane Hall, Room 130, 1410 N.E. Campus Parkway, University of Washington, Seattle; $8-$50. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/181876875573416).

“Verona: The Story of the Everett Massacre,” local filmmaker Denise Ohio’s historical documentary about the 1916 labor uprising in Everett, plays at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett, free (425-257-8000 or epls.org). It also shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Historic Everett Theatre, 911 Colby Ave. Everett; $20. All screenings feature a Q&A with filmmaker Ohio and historian David Dilgard (425-258-6766 or historiceveretttheatre.org).

The High Point branch of the Seattle Public Library screens “Ratatouille,” Brad Bird’s 2007 animated film about a cuisine-loving rat, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 3411 S.W. Raymond St., Seattle; free (206-684-7454 or spl.org).

A filmed version of the Royal Opera House’s staging of Bellini’s “Norma,” starring Sonya Yoncheva, plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Guild 45th, 2115 N. 45th St., Seattle; $15 (206-547-2127 or landmarktheaters.com).

“We Are X,” Stephen Kijak’s film about the band X Japan, opens Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle; $6 for NWFF members, $8 and $11 general (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

Fathom Events presents a 20th-anniversary showing of “From Dusk Till Dawn,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1991 mayhem-driven vampire movie, on Sunday, Nov. 6, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, at several theaters. Also: a filmed version of the Bolshoi Ballet’s staging of “The Bright Stream” at several theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

The “Dark Lodge” series returns to the Ark Lodge Cinemas with “Clue,” the 1985 comedy based on a board game. It stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 4816 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $8 and $11 (206-721-3156 or arklodgecinemas.com).

The “Meaningful Movies Project” series presents “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” Greg Palast and David Ambrose’s documentary about the current election, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).