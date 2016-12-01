Here are some art-house options during the week of Dec. 2.

“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” an HBO documentary about the mother and daughter, plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Free, but RSVP required. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

At the SIFF Film Center: Benedict Cumberbatch plays the title role in National Theatre Live’s staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. Beginning Monday, Dec. 5, Kenneth Branagh stars in “The Entertainer,” John Osborne’s look at the old music halls of postwar Britain. Tickets are $15 SIFF members, $19 and $20 general. Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

“Want a peanut?” Also at the SIFF Film Center is a quote-along version of “The Princess Bride.” The 1987 comic fairy tale, concocted by William Goldman, takes up its annual residence beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $10 for SIFF members, $14-$15 general (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The Northwest Film Forum will hold a tribute screening of “Miss Sharon Jones!,” Barbara Kopple’s 2015 documentary about the late singer, at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. New York Times reviewer Jeannette Catsoulis calls the film a “moving, no-nonsense documentary.” Tickets are $6 for NWFF members, $8 and $11 general. For more information: 206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org.

EXcinema brings a “Group Show” to the Grand Illusion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The program features new works from Seattle, Olympia, Coupeville and Colliguay, Chile. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

The University Branch of the Seattle Public Library offers a free screening of “Paris is Burning,” a 1990 documentary about New York’s Harlem-based subculture of drag balls, attended mostly by gay Hispanics and blacks. It was voted best documentary at the 1991 Seattle International Film Festival. 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-684-4063 or spl.org).

Fathom Events brings the Met Live’s broadcast of the opera “The Magic Flute” to several theaters at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Also, several 15th-anniversary showings of “Spirited Away,” Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning animated feature, happen at theaters Sunday, Dec. 4, Monday, Dec. 5, and Thursday, Dec. 8. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com

The “Dark Lodge” series returns to the Ark Lodge Cinemas with “Christmas Evil,” a 1980 horror film about a killer Santa Claus, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 4816 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $8 and $11 (206-721-3156 or arklodgecinemas.com).

The “Meaningful Movies Project” series presents a free screening of “Following the Ninth: In the Footsteps of Beethoven’s Final Symphony,” Kerry Candaele’s 2013 documentary that looks at the impact of the symphony around the world, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).

And the Central Cinema gets into the holiday spirit this week with showings of “Home Alone,” the 1990 blockbuster about an 8-year-old boy (Macaulay Culkin) who is forgotten in the rush of a family vacation, and “Die Hard,” a compulsively watchable 1988 thriller starring Bruce Willis as a New York police detective whose Christmas Eve reunion with his estranged wife in Los Angeles is interrupted by a terrorist attack. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).